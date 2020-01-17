advertisement

A youth movement is currently taking place in Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is committed to developing a young player in his squad, with Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood having the best chances for the first team.

Even though this season may not go as hoped, the club will hope to see the benefits of this policy in the long term.

There are some very talented young players in this squad. Mason Greenwood has superstar potential, with Brandon Williams impressing on the left. However, they could lose one of their most promising talents this summer.

Tahith Chong has now entered the final months of his contract. The 20-year-old is free to talk to clubs about a free transfer this summer without a shortage of interested applicants.

Tuttosport reports that Napoli, Inter Milan and Juventus are all interested in the player. The player is believed to be keen to move to Serie A.

Although United values ​​the Dutch highly, there is no indication that he will sign a new contract in the coming months. The two parties have been at a dead end for some time, while Chong is also aiming for more regular seasons.

Chong has made seven appearances this season, but is at a stage in his career where he has to play constantly. That may not be in sight at Old Trafford.

