NBA legend Kobe Bryant will mourn a week in Italy, where he spent much of his childhood, the Italian basketball association (FIP) said on Monday.

Before the games in front of every age group, a minute’s silence is observed to honor Kobe, who, according to FIP President Giovanni Petrucci, “was and will always be associated with Italy”.

“It is a small but heartfelt and well-deserved gesture to honor the life and memory of Kobe Bryant, an absolute champion who always had Italy at heart,” said Petrucci.

The 41-year-old Kobe was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Bryant lived in Italy between the ages of six and 13 when his father, Joe Bryant, a professional basketball player, played for several teams.

The family initially lived in downtown Rieti. They later moved to Reggio Calabria in southern Italy, Pistoia in Tuscany and Reggio Emilia in the north.

His former team, NPC Rieti, published a photo of Kobe from childhood along with the homage: “They made us dream, feel and, above all, fall in love. In Rieti, the first thing you started doing was making your little opponents cry. We are proud that you were the first to enter the courts. We will never forget you, Kobe. “

Kobe often described Reggio Emilia as “a special place” where “I became what I am”.

“Forever one of us,” the local basketball team Pallacanestro Reggiana posted alongside pictures of him as part of their youth team.

“Kobe Bryant grew up here and he was a reggiano for all of us. He left us today. A basketball legend that our whole city will remember forever with affection and gratitude. Ciao Kobe ”, the mayor of Reggio Emilia, Luca Vecchi, wrote on Facebook.

