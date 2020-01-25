advertisement

A man was tried, accused of causing the death of three people while driving dangerously and crashing into a double-decker bus.

Emergency services were called on the A90 between Aberdeen and Dundee outside of Drumlithie, Mearns, on March 12 of last year.

It is alleged that Marin Rachev, 35, driving a red Renault Megane, caused the collision by withdrawing from the junction and in the path of the bus.

This resulted in two of its passengers being thrown onto the road, where they were struck by another oncoming vehicle.

Rachev, of Sandilands Drive, in Aberdeen, denies the death for dangerous driving and was tried yesterday by the city’s high court.

The jury of 10 women and five men was informed that the people killed in the accident – Dimitar Georgiev, Zaharina Hristova and Silyan Stefanov – were all rear passengers in his car, and none had worn a seat belt.

Assistant attorney Murdoch MacTaggart questioned bus driver Michael Murray about the images from the cameras in his vehicle.

He discussed several clips showing the vehicle crashing into the back of the car as it headed towards the central reserve.

Murray said in court, “I saw a face from the back window and closed my eyes because the impact was inevitable.

“I tried to stop the coach completely.

“The bottom of the bus had pushed up toward the brake pedal and the accelerator – it wouldn’t let me brake.”

Mr. Murray stated that he was not seriously injured in the incident but that he ended up with minor cuts and “memories” of the incident.

He first returned to work, performing non-driving tasks, before taking additional leave.

Defense counsel Frances Connor suggested that Murray had accelerated to save time, having left Glasgow for Aberdeen nine minutes later than expected.

She asked if he could have done more to prevent the collision from occurring.

But he said it was inevitable, adding, “If I had swerved, I would have killed people on the bus.

“It happened so quickly, to be honest, and with the speed at which I was going too.”

The trial, before Lord Kinclaven, continues.

