Aberdeen or Hearts will have to make an offer that St Johnstone “cannot refuse” to get Matty Kennedy out of McDiarmid Park this month, according to Perth boss Tommy Wright.

The Tynecastle club joined the Donations to officially register an interest in Kennedy.

At this point, the two are discussing a pre-contract summer move with the former man from Kilmarnock, but both would also be keen to snap him into this transfer window.

To persuade the Saints to separate from their most dangerous attacker while they are involved in a relegation battle, it will not be easy.

“Our position is clear,” said Wright. “Although Matty is in the last six months of his contract and free to sign for someone else, we do not want to lose him.

“I took a call from Hearts to say that Daniel Stendel wanted him and I know he is on the verge of reaching an agreement with Aberdeen.

“I don’t know where Hearts is. They spoke to him last week but only made us aware over the weekend.

“From my point of view, it’s pretty clear – I don’t want him to leave in this window.

“I said that to the club and where we are is that someone will have to make an offer that we cannot refuse for this to happen this month.

“I expect both clubs want it right away, so it will be up to them to change their minds.

“We are financially strong. We don’t need to take money from anyone unless it suits us. “

Wright insisted that he would have no concerns about Kennedy’s attitude if he signed a pre-contract elsewhere but would remain in Perth until the end of the campaign.

“I know Matty very well,” he said. “He is competitive and hates losing so it will not be a problem to stay here.

“We had other players who signed elsewhere and stayed before and it worked.

“Liam Craig played some of the best football he has for the club after he decided to go to Hibs.

“Once he did that, he didn’t have any more weight on his shoulders and he started to play.

“So it’s not up to us to want to sell it. No.

“It will be how much whoever decides to sign really wants him in this window.

“It could be cash or money and players, who knows? It is not something I can decide on behalf of other clubs.

“But the most important thing here is that we don’t need to cash. The money is in the bank here for this rainy day, so it must be something that works for us.

“There is no panic from our point of view. I want Matty to be here until the summer and if he is, I’ll be happy. “

The Saints have not given up hope of seeing Kennedy stay, but Wright’s realism has not changed.

“We have made him an improved offer, but I don’t think that will be enough,” he said.

“As I said last week, it was time to re-register it in January of last year.

“So it will go in summer. It’s just a matter of waiting to see who he joins. “

Meanwhile, Wright confirmed that Inverness Caley Thistle’s right-back, Shaun Rooney, was a target before the contract.

He said, “We are always looking at the players who are coming out of the contract and who we think can do a job.

“Shaun Rooney is one on whom we wrote a letter because we would like to speak to her.”

“I also spoke to John Robertson and told him that we were planning to speak to him.

“It’s for summer, however. Nothing will happen in this window.

“He is one of the few players in a similar situation that we are considering for next season.”

The Saints’ players are now back in training for the better part of a week.

“The weather caused us a bit of a problem because we had to cancel a bounce game that we had organized,” said Wright.

“But we still have a lot of work for the players and we have a full week to prepare for the Morton game.”

