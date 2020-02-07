advertisement

Antarctica: the polar white continent of the ice caps. Not many people dared to go there – but yesterday, thanks to climate change, you could only have worn a T-shirt.

If you asked your everyday people to describe Antarctica, a few things would likely appear: snow, ice, polar bears, penguins, eskimos and igloos.

However, there is one thing that people do not associate with the seventh continent: heat. However, you could have caught a few sweet rays yesterday (though the impending onslaught is due to climate change).

Antarctica recorded the warmest temperature of all time yesterday, February 6, and peaked in Esperanza at 18.3 ° C. According to the Argentine Weather Service (SMN), it surpassed the previous high of 17.5 ° C in March , 2015.

Randall Cerveny, rapporteur on weather extremes of the World Meteorological Organization, said:

Everything we’ve seen so far suggests a likely legitimate record, but we will of course begin formal evaluation of the record once we have complete data from SMN and the meteorological conditions surrounding the event.

The recording appears to be related (in the short term) to a regional “blow dryer” event over the area: rapid warming of the air coming down a hill / hill. Checking this maximum temperature record is important as it helps us to get a picture of the weather and climate at one of the last frontiers of the earth.

A WMO press release states: “The record for the Antarctic region – that is, everywhere south of 60 degrees – is 19.8 ° C and was recorded on Signy Island in January 1982.”

Almost all glaciers on the Antarctic Peninsula are melting and suffering from the heat of one of the fastest warming places on earth (which has increased by almost 3 ° C in the past 50 years, alarming scientists in the face of rapid climate change).

Prof. James Renwick, a climate researcher at Victoria University of Wellington, told The Guardian:

The reading is impressive since it was only five years ago that the previous record was set, and this is almost 1 C higher. It is a sign of the warming that has taken place there and that is much faster than the global average. It is surprising to have a new record quickly, but who knows how long it will take? Maybe not that long.

At around twice the size of Australia, the continent’s average annual temperature ranges from around -10 ° C on the Antarctic coast to -60 ° C in the highest parts of the interior.

