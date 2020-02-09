advertisement

“It’s a dream come true,” said Bangladeshi captain Akbar Ali. However, he regretted the unwanted aggression of his players after his team won the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

The Bangladeshi players were aggressively aggressive when they slid the Indian batsmen with their lead pacer Shoriful Islam after each delivery.

As Bangladesh approached the destination, Shoriful was seen swearing and looking at the camera several times.

“Some of our bowlers were emotional and pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate. I want to congratulate India, ”said skipper Akbar.

Once the game was over, things got a bit tense when the Bangladeshi players stormed to the ground and only a few showed aggressive body language.

In fact, an Indian player pounced on a Bangladeshi player and at that moment coach Paras Mhambrey was seen calming his boys.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s about the hard work we’ve done over the past two years. The coaching staff … I just can’t thank them enough for how much support they gave us on and off the pitch We have had very good experiences and this is just the beginning for us. Hopefully this is the stepping stone for us, “said the skipper, who was also chosen as the player of the final for his composed, unbeaten 43.

He then thanked the followers of Bangladesh in his mother tongue.

“Those who supported us here were our 12th man here. We really appreciate it. ”

Indian skipper Priyam Garg admitted that it was a bad day with the bat and that it would have taken him a total of 210-220 to make a match out of it.

“It’s a bad day, but our boys fought really well. Despite this small amount, we made it difficult for them and I want to thank my team for that.

“The biggest factor was the throw because the wicket was a little damp. We had a good start and we should have had at least 210-220. That would have been a much better result. ”

While bowlers bowl more than 20 and more wides and no-balls, Priyam doesn’t think it could have been much different.

“I don’t think we could have done much differently. At 178 we answered very well and lost it because we didn’t hit well enough. That’s all. We enjoyed the World Cup.”

