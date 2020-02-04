advertisement

Duke battled BC on offensive for much of the game, scoring only 21 points in the first half.

Although BC showed a lot of passion, the Eagles were not much better on the offensive and the Blue Devils dominated the last 6:15 to score a 63:55 win.

Vernon Carey was solid again with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but Tre Jones stabilized his team and extended the final 15-6 run.

