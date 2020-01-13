advertisement

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that Ernesto Valverde has been fired as manager and has been replaced by Quique Setien.

The Spanish champions have finally decided that the time is right to make a change after days of frenzied speculation.

Valverde leaves after over two and a half years at work and 163 games. He won La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey, and oversaw a pair of humiliating UEFA Champions League appearances.

His last match at the helm was a 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday that saw Barcelona then approach Xavi with the intent to take over.

Xavi turned his former club down, feeling that it was not yet time to return home, leaving Barcelona to return to Setien instead.

The 61-year-old takes over the club with Barcelona at the top of La Liga in goal difference from Real Madrid, and in the last 16 of the Champions League, where Napoli hosts.

He has agreed to an agreement by June 30, 2022 and will be formally present on Tuesday.

Setien’s first match-up will be at Camp Nou on Sunday against Granada, Barca lost 2-0 in September

