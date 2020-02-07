advertisement

US President Donald Trump struck Democrats and his political enemies at a meeting in the White House on Thursday, one day after his impeachment acquittal.

Mr Trump said the lunchtime event was “not a press conference … no speech” but a “celebration” and held a one-hour monologue in the White House’s east room, surrounded by Republican senators, cabinet members, and the legal team that impeached him represented.

advertisement

“We went through hell wrongly,” he said when he thanked the people in the room for their support. “I did nothing wrong.”

He described the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, which dominated the first two years of his presidency, as an “all-rounder” and said that Democrats “wanted to cause pain to a person who had just won an election”.

He said the “witch hunt” against him “started from the day we came down the elevator,” referring to his announcement of a presidential election in Trump Tower in 2015. “Nasty, corrupt, dirty cops, spills, and Liar, “he said when describing efforts to investigate his ties to Russia, and added,” This should never happen to any other president. “

In an often extensive speech, Mr. Trump particularly thanked the high-ranking representatives of the party present, in particular the majority leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell.

“This guy is great, and I appreciate that,” he said when he pointed to the Kentucky Republican, noting that Mr. McConnell had secured the Senate’s 191 conservative judge confirmation, which was initially proposed by the White House were. “Mitch McConnell, I want to tell you you did a fantastic job,” he said. “He understood that this was a crooked policy.”

“Malicious, Terrible”

Trump also condemned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Secretariat Committee chairman Adam Schiff, who led the Democrats’ indictment charge. “They are malicious and mean,” he said. “These people are malicious. Adam Schiff is a malicious, terrible person. Nancy Pelosi is a terrible person. “

Trump only became the third president in US history to be indicted in December when he was charged with two charges against Ukraine. But on Wednesday the Senate found him not guilty of both charges. Only one Republican – Mitt Romney from Utah – voted to convict him on charges.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump struck Mr. Romney, a former Republican presidential candidate, at the annual Washington National Prayer Breakfast. “I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify knowing something is wrong,” Trump said.

Mr. Romney, a Mormon, had cited his religious belief as one of the reasons he voted with Democrats to find the president guilty of abusing his powers in Wednesday’s vote.

The President also explicitly referred to Ms. Pelosi, who was only a few meters away from him at the annual event. “I also don’t like people who say,” I pray for you “when they know that this is not the case,” Trump said, referring to Ms. Pelosi’s claim that she regularly prays for the President.

Speaking to Mr. Trump’s comments later, the house spokesman said, “I don’t know if the president understands prayer,” but she repeated that she “prays hard for him.” “He really needs our prayers,” she added.

Mr. Trump waved copies of the front pages of USA Today and the Washington Post, both of which headlined the President’s acquittal.

Mr Trump’s speech in the White House ended with the President and his family leaving the East Room to the tribes of God Bless America and the enthusiastic applause from those present.

advertisement