One of John Krasinski’s most famous colds against his office mate was actually a big accident.

“ The’US Office ” provided us with some of the funniest moments in the golden comedy during its nine seasons, and most of the time, it was Dwight Shrute and Jim Halpert who provided a lot of laughs . Interestingly, it turns out that one of their most famous opening scenes never really happened – or at least, was not supposed to be so brilliant.

If you haven’t already followed the Office Ladies podcast, you need to put it on your radar. Hosted by former “ US Office ” stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey – who played Pam Halpert and Angela Martin – they go through each of the 201 episodes offering a behind-the-scenes look. The dream of any Office fan.

Now, in a recent episode, the pair has revealed that the eighth episode of season two, titled “ Performance Review, ” has an accidental opening scene. As Dwight informs Jim of the benefits of using an exercise ball while bouncing around his desk, Jim decides that this would be a great time to blow up his ball with a pair of scissors.

The “American office” scene in question.

Jenna reveals, however, that the balloon was never intended to burst. She said to the listeners, “Ladies and gentlemen, this was not supposed to burst. I exchanged messages with Phil Shea, master of accessories, and he told me all about fitness orbs.

“First, he bought 17 [orbs] and practiced with John using three of them. The idea was that John would stick the scissors in the fitness orb, he would deflate very slowly, and the camera would be in front of Dwight’s desk and you would see him very slowly fade to the ground while Jim blissfully [looks]. That was what was in the script, “she said.

“So they trained three times, it worked perfectly. And they had 14 [orbs] left for the scene, and Phil said to John,” As long as you don’t hit the seam of the ball with the scissors, the ball will slow down slowly. deflate “. They made 13 takes and it worked well and everyone was ready to go.”

However, they decided to take one last shot, and this is the one that entered the episode. Angela said, “On the last take, John accidentally hit the seam of the ball with the scissors and it all burst.”

“You can see the shock on Rainn’s face, and he fell to the ground,” said Fischer. “We were all completely shocked, like, ‘oh my god.'”

And now here’s the scene to see in all its splendor – and if you look closely, you can see John Krasinski jumping out of it while breaking the character.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drpNPMPqdtI [/ integrated]

