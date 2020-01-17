advertisement

While it was widely reported that the Duchess of Sussex Megan Markle visited the Vancouver Downtown Eastside Women’s Center on Tuesday, it turns out she did not meet any of the women currently there. In fact, she only met with staff at their administrative offices abroad.

The feeling was that it would have been very difficult to deal with the logistics of Markle visiting the center. The journey to “boost the staff spirit” and “provide support” was Markle’s first public viewing since announcing she was retiring as a senior king.

The meeting was meant to be low profile, scheduled with only 24 hours notice. The reasons given for not meeting any of the women at the Center were security concerns since its Royal Defense Officers would not be allowed inside. Only women and those identified as women are allowed inside the center.

Speaking in an exclusive to the Daily Mail, interim chief executive Kate Gibson said: “It would have been a great way for her to have met our customers on a trip to the mall.” She was reported to be with the staff for about an hour, and Gibson did not disclose choosing the staff to come until the meeting was over.

Markle also visited Justice for Girls (JFG), a group that “promotes social justice and ending violence, poverty and racism in the lives of adolescent girls living in poverty.” Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, JFG’s co-director said “We were amazed at how engaged and informed she was about the issues we discussed, and how quickly and kindly she made us calm.”

The visits were quickly arranged, and Markle was widely praised for the time she met him and raised morale for these groups. Gibson hopes that Markle will be further interested in the work she and her staff are doing.

Markle and her son stayed at a North Saanich mansion on Vancouver Island and made the trip Tuesday despite severe weather conditions.

