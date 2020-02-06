advertisement

Dubbing and mo-cap in video games are often one of the most overlooked avenues in comedy today.

When you talk to comedians, it’s the equivalent of radio plays from the 30s and 40s, all with the same emphasis on the communication of emotions and range by voice and nothing else.

Anyway, the reason for the cry to voice actors in video games is that it turns out that one of the most respected voice actors in the game industry happens to be the mother by Billie Eilish, one of the most recognizable and acclaimed pop music singers today. Maggie Baird’s IMDb for voice acting is one of the most impressive credits in the gaming industry.

The main of them is ‘Mass Effect 2’ and ‘Mass Effect 3’, where Baird played Samara, the Ansari warrior monk who joined Commander Shepard during the game. ‘Mass Effect 2’, of course, is widely acclaimed as the best sci-fi RPG of the past twenty years.

Baird also voiced Anezka in ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption’, one of the most famous PC RPGs of the late 90’s. She has also played voice in games such as’ Saints Row ‘,’ EverQuest II And, more recently, “Final Fantasy XIII: Lightning Returns”.

Baird also starred in “ The X-Files ”, “ The West Wing ”, “ JAG ” and “ LA Law ”, but his acting credits seem much more involved and interesting. However, how people put two and two together, came when “Guild Wars 2” composer Maclaine Diemer posted this on Twitter earlier this week, causing tons of “Ohhh yeah, I remember that voice now ” tweets.

Look, I really like Billie Eilish and I’m not afraid to admit it. But will I admit that I could love her * more * now that I discovered that her mother was the voice of Samara the vigilante in Mass Effect 2 and 3? May be…

