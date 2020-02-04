advertisement

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts promised it two months ago during a media interview at the San Diego winter gatherings.

“I think you have to mix the deck sometimes,” he said. “… I think you never want to stagnate and become complacent.

“I think this is probably the sales we will make from one season to the next. I think that’s fair.”

Back then we interpreted this conversation as a harbinger of great news during the meetings. It wasn’t back then, it wasn’t until December, it wasn’t until January, and the troubled Dodger fan base was even grumpier than usual. The guess was that Andrew Friedman and his direct boss, Stan Kasten, were more concerned with Having space under the luxury tax than winning a World Series.

I do not think so.

The Dodgers went deep on Tuesday evening. Upper deck deep.

The many trades that brought the American League MVP Mookie Betts to Los Angeles in 2018 changed the trajectory of the off-season and possibly the trajectory of 2020 as a whole.

This is big, and it’s nervous because (a) Betts is determined to be a free agent this season, and (b) the Dodgers have closed this trade without getting a bargaining window to see if Betts would be ready to sign an extension.

Why should he? Betts will get money at Mike Trout level or maybe even more next winter. If so, it means that he has done his job here. And if he helped the Dodgers host a championship parade, their fans should agree with everything that happens.

And if you think this is similar to the way the Lakers dice with Anthony Davis, who knows he’ll be a free agent this summer, stay shy.

By the way, we’re currently not going to see if he had inadequate support this season 2018, while leading the league in races (129), stroke average (.346) and stroke percentage (.640) and WAR (10.9) Register a 1,078 OPS and 186 OPS +.

His WAR has been 33.8 over the past four years. Trouts in this range are 35.6. So if we determine that Trout, the 2019 AL MVP, is the best player in the game, Betts is under discussion.

(And can we also make summer evenings in SoCal even more dynamic than before when three of the game’s last four MVPs play for the home teams?)

There is another factor here. Friedman and club president Stan Kasten really hear the voices of the fans. It is fair to assume that they are fed up with assuming that it is less important to them to win a World Series than to the fans. This movement should let the meme rest for a while.

And Friedman has achieved this without touching the very best prospects for the club, as he has consistently done in important businesses. Midfielder Gavin Lux and hard-fought right-hander Dustin May are still Dodger, as are the top prospects in the system.

To achieve this, most, if not every three years, had to be taken up, and $ 96 million had to be spent on David Price’s contract. Price is not the pitcher he was when he signed this contract before the 2016 season. But if he’s healthy – and it hasn’t been quite like that in the past two years – he can still be a usable left-hander in a rotation that will be very different in 2020, with Hyun-Jin Ryu in Toronto and Kenta Maeda and recreational patient Rich Hill in Minnesota.

So yes, there has been serious deck mixing. Fan favorites were sent to another location. It will be strange to see Verdugo in a Red Sox uniform and Joc Pederson in Angels Red. (Can we assume the Dodgers will stop rotating to throw all lefties during the Freeway series?)

Before we announce, however, that the Dodgers won the off-season and make them favorites to end this 32-year drought, be warned. Until proven otherwise, the bullpen remains the subject of so much fan fear. A Blake Treinen that is coming back near its 2018 shape may still be the most important off-season acquisition for the Dodgers, Betts, or no Betts.

But hey, maybe Mookie can be unlucky.

