Snow is expected in parts of Ireland and the weather forecast will become significantly colder in the coming days.

After a mild week of high pressure, a cold front moves through Ireland on Saturday evening and the temperatures drop.

Sunday will be dry, but it is likely that rain will fall as snow on Sunday evening as temperatures drop to minus 1 degree overnight.

“This rainfall on Sunday night will give snow, not a lot, but where it gets hard it could cover for a while,” said Joanna Donnelly, Met Éireann forecaster.

“You will get a lot of pictures of people showing that it is snowing, but we will not get whiteout conditions.”

She said the snow will fall mostly over Ulster and parts of North Connacht, but the gruesome nature of it might see it drift to other parts of the country.

Temperatures will barely reach 7 degrees on Mondays and Tuesdays as the cold weather continues.

Tuesday will be another cold and windy day bringing snow to higher ground. Tuesday night will be even colder with temperatures as low as minus two degrees and frost prevalent across the country.

Ms. Donnelly said the really cold air will last three days, but it looks like milder conditions will appear later in the week.

