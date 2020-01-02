advertisement

There are so many great streaming media players nowadays that we wonder why TV makers struggle with their own smart TV platforms. There is Roku, there is Fire TV and there is Apple TV … everything else is a waste of time. And if you ask us, there is one device in particular that offers more value for money than anything else – especially if it has a $ 15 discount at Amazon. The Roku Streaming Stick + supports 4K resolution and beautiful HDR content and normally sells for $ 60. Go to Amazon now and you’ll find it for sale for just $ 44! Make sure you check the ‘other sellers’ section to get the lowest available price.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

New! Disney + and Apple TV now stream on all Roku devices

Wireless that goes far: Basement rec room? Backyard movie night? Bring it on. The wireless receiver with large range gives you up to 4x the range and a stronger signal for smooth streaming, even in rooms further away from your router

Brilliant picture quality: experience your favorite shows with stunning details and clarity – whether you stream in HD, 4K or HDR, you will enjoy picture quality optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid colors

Lots of power, lots of fun: spicy and responsive, you stream your favorites with ease – from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix to cable alternatives such as Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV on thousands of channels

No more juggling remote controls: turn on your TV, adjust the volume, mute and control your streaming all with one remote – use your voice to quickly search between channels, switch on captions and much more with one touch

Setup is easy: connect it, connect to the internet and start streaming – it’s that simple

Private listening on mobile: use the free Roku mobile app to pump up the volume of your shows without disturbing the house

Endless entertainment: stream that you love, including free TV, live news, sports and more; Never miss the most talked about events, award-winning shows, the latest blockbuster and more – it’s easy to stream what you love and cut back on cable bills

