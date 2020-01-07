advertisement

The late RTÉ radio host Marian Finucane was remembered at her funeral in Kill, Co Kildare, as an “icon of Irish radio”.

The seasoned television broadcaster – a voice in the country’s air for more than four decades – suddenly died on January 2 at the age of 69.

Her life and work were remembered with great sadness and love in a fully staffed St. Brigid’s Church in the village of Kildare near Finucane’s house near Naas.

Finucane’s husband John Clarke paid emotional tribute to “a woman I have loved for 40 years, who has made colors lighter and brighter, and where the world is a little easier to live”.

Marian decided in the first week of December to retire, and had more time, more space, more places to visit, and more books to read, he said.

“Unfortunately, that won’t happen,” he added.

He agreed with the view of someone who once described him and Marian as “two 15-year-olds who were addicted to each other and forgot to grow up”.

“I’m so powerless that I really don’t know what to do,” he said, fighting the tears.

He remembered a woman in an African township that he and Marian had visited a few weeks ago and said, “The only thing I can give you is my tears.”

Mr. Clarke added, “And that’s all I can do today.”

soul

Finucane’s son Jack said that behind his mother’s various public figures, “the woman I knew behind all of these selves was a shy lady who was so happy to read a book in silence as she was at the dining table early in the morning sat with friends who laughed, joked, sang when she could remember the words, discussed the politics of the day, and sorted out the world’s problems in general for one dinner party after another. “

He added: “She was an elegant woman with soul in the truest sense of the word.”

Jack, whose wife Jennifer is expecting Ms. Finucane’s first grandchild, said “her spirit would live on if the next generation of the family were born next month.”

More than 600 people attended their funeral service. Mourners heard that Finucane’s sudden death had been a “big shock” for her family and everyone she knew and loved.

Marian Finucane’s husband John Clarke walks behind the coffin when he arrives for the transmitter’s funeral at St. Brigid’s Church in Kill, Co Kildare. Photo: Niall Carson / PA Wire

Chief celebrant Monsignor Ciarán O’Carroll, Finucane’s first cousin and principal at the Irish College in Rome, praised her professionalism and personality.

“She was an icon of Irish broadcasting and will always be remembered for her outstanding journalistic skills, keen intellect, warmth, wit, thoughtfulness, compassion and friendliness,” he said in the sermon.

Her influence on Irish life was significant, he said.

“The contribution Marian has made to promote and shape our nation and its peoples through his professional work as a courageous broadcaster and her determination to have conversations without fear and favor has been repeated in the past few days and miraculously in countless publics Honors held, “he said.

empathy

“She had great empathy and a sense of fairness and treated everyone with courtesy and respect. As a generous and determined woman and a thoughtful and friendly friend, whose strong sense of humor enriched the lives of many people, her community service at home and abroad was simply outstanding. “

The monsignor said that “thousands have always enjoyed their programs” and that they are “missing on the radio”.

“The nation has lost an experienced broadcaster in public. In private, John has lost a soul mate, Jack a loving mother and Jenny a valued mother-in-law, ”he said.

“The great, exuberant joy that our family and friends shared at Jack and Jenny’s wedding a few months ago contrasts with the grief and sadness we experience from Marian’s funeral that day.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attends Marian Finucane’s funeral in Kill, Co Kildare. Photo: Niall Carson / PA Wire

The cleric said Finucane was “blessed with an indomitable spirit that she often had to fall back on in her full, dynamic and fruitful life. Blessed with energy and dynamism, determined and persistent, she had boundless curiosity about life and the world. “

He remembered how Finucane had to endure the death of her daughter Sinead, who died of leukemia in 1990 at the age of eight.

“During her eventful life, she was able to experience many changes and was given the grace to face various, sometimes demanding, challenges,” he said.

bereavement

“She had to carry the cross of mourning with the death of her beloved daughter Sinead – a grief that she endured with enormous dignity.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was present in person, President Michael D. Higgins was represented by his adjutant Dorothy Donnelly.

Colleagues included RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes and Chair Moya Doherty, and others who knew Finucane from the national broadcaster: Bob Collins, Cathal Goan, Claire Duignan, Miriam O’Callaghan, Joe Duffy and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh, RTÉ producer Michael Kealey , Ryan Tubridy, Claire Byrne and Brendan O’Connor.

Political personalities included Fianna Fáil boss Micheal Martin, Secretary of Communications Richard Bruton and others, including Alan Dukes, Senator Sean Barrett and Pat Rabbitte.

Other well-known public figures included P. Brian D’Arcy, race commentator Ted Walsh, real estate developer Harry Crosbie, former football player Niall Quinn, former Crimecall presenter David Harvey and psychologist Maureen Gaffney.

Those who had only known her through the air waves also came.

“She was like an older sister, one of the family,” said Una Lawlor of Sandymount.

“I loved Marian. I always listened to her doing housework in the morning. I just feel like I’ve lost a friend. “

