One thing we almost all agree on is that the bond franchise as a whole could probably take a little more variety. There is plenty of room to bring new faces to the film series, be it introducing new characters or reinventing old ones. However, the dark waters of the debate have long considered what to do with the main character of the series itself.

The nature of James Bond as a character is a subject that has provoked violent defensive reactions among long-time fans of books and films and has often elicited opinions from places that one would not expect. Some prominent women associated with the series, including Daniel Craig’s wife Rachel Wiesz and ex-bond girl Eva Green, think James Bond should be played by a man.

Craig himself, along with ex-007 actor Piers Brosnan, said that he was ready to give the code name to a woman, whether that would mean completely replacing the James Bond character or simply introducing a new character, to take over the title.

In the midst of the disputes, the future of the franchise’s orientation has assumed a more fluid identity. Many fans weren’t sure what would happen to James Bond after Daniel Craig left the series (No Time To Die will be his last appearance with the secret agent). Speculation about the next Bond has been rife for years, and things got worse when it was announced that Lashana Lynch would be the first woman to play a 00 character in the film’s history.

Of course, Lynch’s announcement led many to believe that it would replace Craig as the eponymous character of the 007 franchise. The longtime Bond producer, however, has poured cold water over these speculations and finally confirms that James Bond will remain the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. And unlike those who feared (rightly or wrongly) that James Bond could become Jane Bond, he will remain a man.

“He can be of any color, but he’s male,” said Barbara Broccoli, the woman who has been creatively leading the Bond series for decades, in an interview with Variety. “I think we should create new characters for women – strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and letting a woman play. I think women are much more interesting than that.”

The statement is pragmatic and, in line with the comments of other prominent women within the franchise, speaks for a change in philosophy within the franchise. That said, Bond’s character mustn’t change fundamentally. After all, he’s a deeply flawed protagonist. But the way the franchise deals with women will do the trick.

“There has been a lot of talk about whether (the ‘Bond’ franchise) is relevant or not, based on who he is and how he deals with women,” Waller-Bridge told Deadline in May. “I think that’s nonsense. I think it’s absolutely relevant now. It has to grow. It just has to evolve, and the most important thing is that the film treats women properly. It doesn’t have to. It has to.” be true to this character. ”

In other Bond news, Billie Eilish will be the youngest interpreter to sing a Bond theme song in the series’ history.

