advertisement

Plans to move the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital in Dublin to a location of the new national children’s hospital in St. James should not be realized for many years, according to his new master.

Prof. Michael O’Connell, who has taken over the post of Master of the Coombe, said he did not see it at St. James in the seven years of his tenure.

advertisement

It was inaugurated at a ceremony in Coombe on Wednesday. Due to his appointment, men again fill all three master positions in the three maternity hospitals in Dublin.

The government has stated that it will continue to move the maternity home to a location adjacent to the children’s hospital, which is currently under construction in St. James. However, Prof. O’Connell pointed out that this project is currently using the largest part of the available capital for the healthcare sector.

He said that with more than 50,000 babies due to be born during his tenure at the Coombe, the maternity hospital “cannot stand still on a development that can take several years”.

To meet demand in the medium term, the hospital has developed ambitious plans to build additional theaters and emergency rooms, as well as a national laboratory for the early detection of cervical cancer.

“By 2026, the two hundredth anniversary of the baby delivery in Coombe, we will have a more convenient hospital that will offer the best gynecological service in the country,” he said.

He described the available space for a St. James maternity home as “scarce” and said that the Coombe needed to sit down and consider the options to move all or some of its services to the new location before a decision was made must do what was best for his patients.

Eighth change

From Youghal in Co Cork, Prof. O’Connell completed training at University College Cork before completing specialist training in the UK and Ireland. He is internationally recognized for his work in India and the Middle East and has published widely in areas such as maternal diseases during pregnancy.

For the past four years, he has been the clinical director responsible for integrating the Coombe into the maternity ward of the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, where the number of births has increased by a year ten years after controversy over a number of infant deaths.

Prof. O’Connell said the number of women who have had abortions in hospital since the abortion laws were changed last year is “lower than most people expect”.

He declined to say whether he was personally resigning, but emphasized that as a master, “I will provide high quality service.”

In 2018 he signed a letter to the then chair of the Institute for Obstetricians, Dr. Peter Boylan, and called for Dr. Boylan on resigning because he was committed to lifting the eighth change.

When asked about the letter, it was said whether the institute, which included “people at both ends of the spectrum” in the abortion debate, should offer professional advice rather than campaigns.

“As professionals, we have to offer professional advice. My view as a master is not important. That’s how I represent the Coombe, ”he said.

The number of babies born in Coombe last year fell below the 8,000 mark for the first time during the tenure of former master Prof. Sharon Sheehan (to 7,950).

Prof. O’Connell, an expert on high-risk pregnancy, pointed out that the complexity of the cases has increased and that many women are affected by gestational diabetes and weight problems. during pregnancy.

As of March, the Coombe plans to increase the number of HPV tests performed before the nationwide switch from non-slip cervical cancer tests to HPV screening.

advertisement