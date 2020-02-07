advertisement

The backstage drivers for the last Leaders debate (RTÉ One, Thursday, 9:35 p.m.) must have used industrial quantities from Gaviscon.

Because the biggest question in Thursday night’s debate between the leaders of the smaller parties – or, as Miriam O’Callaghan called them, the kingmaker in a vain attempt to unsettle the process – wasn’t what they were up to when you were entered the government.

advertisement

The biggest question was whether any of them really had the stomach for it.

Coalitionovirus has been highly communicable and often fatal in the final hours of the campaign, as RTÉ’s political correspondent Paul Cunningham reminded viewers of the news of Nine O’Clock just before the debate, when he list the victims of past epidemics (Labor , Greens, PDs.)

Despite this grim forecast, Peader Tóibín (Aontú), who had gone all the way to the High Court to make sure he could pitch, was only pleased to be there. This was also done by a slightly less ecstatic Brendan Howlin (Labor); a supernaturally happy Eamon Ryan (green); a generally quite pleased Róisín Shortall (social democrat); and a characteristic silent Ruth Coppinger (Solidarity-People Before Profit). It is doubtful whether the audience shared their enthusiasm at the end of a debate that went from boring to bland.

The appealing double act of the moderators – in which O’Callaghan is alternately encouraging and upset and David McCullagh switches between dry and withered – was welcomed for the second time this week.

The contestants took their seats on the podiums across the street, clean as a fresh boy band, and McCullagh initially asked each of the five to give them “the only thing that’s an absolute red line” in their coalition negotiations in 30 seconds.

The first big unveiling of the night was not who had the best ideas or the most promising pitch, but whether one of them could actually count. The heads of state and government promptly entered a long list that included, but was not limited to, the housing crisis. the health crisis; climate change; Integrity; Work-life balance; Stop wasting public money; Tackle commuters; and creating a balanced spatial delivery.

Only Eamon Ryan seemed to remember Leaving Cert’s advice to answer the real question. “Address climate change and the biodiversity crisis. Our world is on fire, ”he said.

It was probably written down very convincingly, but lost some of its persistence in grinning all the way, like an enthusiastic father doing the school play. There is probably no greater commitment for a generation than the climate problem, and yet the debate about the climate was on a very low footing and never really recovered from this situation.

Ryan’s sincerity is undoubtedly, but his communication style lacks the courage to indicate that he is serious. Maybe it’s the prospect of returning to the government, but he couldn’t stop smiling.

The debate monitors’ bingo cards filled up quickly. Identity politics (thing!). Inner circles (thing!). Vulture Fund (Thing! Thing! Thing!). Greta Thunberg (thing!). Wolves (THING!).

There have been some new proposals, such as Ruth Coppinger’s proposal to nationalize the construction industry.

But as a TV event, it flattened out early on. The most violent exchange took place between the moderators and the candidates – for example when Shortall O’Callaghan angered by offering a recipe for the insurance crisis that was clichéd for a long time and was not very detailed.

“We have to do something. We’re talking about doing something about it, not just about it, “she summarizes the existential misery of the entire general election campaign.

McCullagh later examined Brendan Howlin eight times in government. “Maybe you’re just not very good at the coalition government?”

“Every time we were in government, it was better than we went,” Howlin replied.

“The voters didn’t seem to believe that,” McCullagh quipped.

For the most part, however, the atmosphere was anything but irritable. It wasn’t long before the coalition virus broke out when Eamon interrupted Ryan Shortall and said he agreed with Brendan Howlin, who hadn’t actually said anything. “We agree on most things,” said Ryan sweetly.

“Most things, yes,” Howlin cooed as Tóibín stood between them, grinning like one of Ryan’s homemade gooseberries.

Peader Tóibín made a similarly obvious game for the overwhelmed commuter class. He knows a mother who said that their relationship with their daughter “puts stress in half an hour every week.” And even though the math wasn’t quite right (they spend less than eight minutes a day together?), It will likely have struck a chord. Or it could have been if the overwhelmed commuters had not already dozed off.

One of the winners of the evening was Shortall, who showed leadership skills in a number of questions. Tóibín, who had the opportunity to design a bit what Aontú actually stands for. It included the flourishing friendship between the Greens and the Labor Party. Oh, and the sheep that don’t have to be afraid of reintroducing wolves. The losers included everyone who hoped for a bit of last-minute drama before the moratorium on the show began.

The first dates might have unfolded on RTÉ 2, but the real romantic overtures of the night took place here in the polling studio, where it was sometimes less a debate than a speed dating event for potential coalition partners.

advertisement