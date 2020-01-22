advertisement

While bushfires continue to blaze in Australia, parts of the U.S. are so cold that animals are literally freezing.

Residents in Miami, Florida have been warned to watch out for frozen iguanas falling out of trees as temperatures are likely to drop to unusually low levels at night.

On Tuesday, January 22, the National Weather Service in Miami announced that temperatures were expected to fall between 0 and 4 ° C.

The official NWS Miami account tweeted:

This is not usually predicted, but don’t be surprised if iguanas fall from the trees tonight, when the lows fall into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!

Experts said that although the creatures may appear dead after they fall, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re dead, because when reptiles are exposed to cold temperatures, their blood doesn’t move as quickly, causing them to become stiff and hold are losing the trees, USA Today reported.

However, this means that cold-blooded creatures are more likely to wake up when temperatures rise again.

While these types of warnings most likely sound bizarre to the majority of us, this is nothing new to locals in Florida who receive these types of warnings every winter.

In the U.S. state, iguanas are considered invasive species because Florida provides warm temperatures for them.

Fortunately, the reptiles are harmless to humans. However, they can be a nuisance and damage embankments and footpaths by digging long tunnels beneath them.

Male iguanas can grow up to 1.80 m long, while their female colleagues can lay almost 80 eggs a year, which means that the production is quite high.

Although not classified as dangerous, conservationists do not recommend touching frozen iguanas because they could thaw unexpectedly and feel threatened if a person comes near them.

Last year, Kristen Sommers of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said:

Like any wild animal, it will try to defend itself.

A Florida resident went to Twitter to report that he had used a network to scoop a fallen iguana out of his pool, and put it on the side of the pool to give him a “fight chance” to survive. That is the kind of community spirit we like to hear.

