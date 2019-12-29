advertisement

It is no secret at the moment that Big Cable is a dying industry that is bleeding so many paying subscribers and raising prices for those poor souls who remain that the industry has left itself if current trends are true. The reasons for this are numerous, and none of them should come as a surprise. Some of those causes are the ease of streaming as an alternative, terrible customer service, bills that keep getting higher – and that seem to be getting more and more obscure, hidden and sometimes outright fake. Things are so bad that we already told you in October about a depressing study that revealed that the cable industry is said to earn about $ 450 per year per consumer alone in fees.

No wonder Congress has taken a dramatic step in recent days. Lawmakers have adopted the Television Viewer Protection Act of 2019, which contains a ban on hidden cable costs.

One of the consumer-friendly benefits of this legislation (which you had often thought was already the standard procedure, but was actually not):

advertisement

Pay TV operators must disclose the total price of a package before a customer signs on the dotted line – with that disclosure including all costs, surcharges and the like.

Those operators are also not allowed to charge for the equipment they do not use.

Customers also have the right to cancel the service within 24 hours of receiving the total cost of their package at the point of sale and do not have to pay a penalty.

“Cable companies are luring customers in with a low advertised price, but then burying hundreds of extra dollars a year in lowercase,” said Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy reporter for consumer reports, according to Cord Cutters News. “This legislation will help to ensure fairness and clarity in the price of pay-TV by helping consumers to recognize and avoid spot prices.”

To get an idea of ​​all the extra costs that are added to your bill, cable companies routinely charge for routers and cable modems, all kinds of administrative and convenience costs, regional sports costs, installation costs and more – all legally. President Trump has signed this legislation into law in recent days and will come into force within six months, provided the Federal Communications Commission does not intervene.

Image source: imageBROKER / Shutterstock

advertisement