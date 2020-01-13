advertisement

Jennifer Lopez loves to show her physique is no secret. It is common to see pictures on the singer’s Instagram account where she appears with Tipazo.

It is not easy. JLo often has to work out in the gym and eat a healthy and balanced diet to maintain this spectacular body.

And of course with so much effort not to show virtues when they appear at a public event or photo shoot. And it’s common to see that Bronx Diva with tight models that reinforce her charm and open up the navel and allow more insight into the account. Nothing that comes on top is a coincidence. Study all of your outfits to the fullest.

Jennifer Lopez breaks in, Los Angeles

And so she did with the look she appeared with last Saturday los Angeles, The celebrity was one of the nominees for the award Best actress High granting Los Angeles Critics Association ( LAFCA ) for her role as Ramona in the Hustlers and went to what is already her second red carpet 2020after they have marched through the of the Golden Globes,

She did it with a daring dress designed by Elie Saabwhere there was an opening of those who leave more than one without hiccups.

Jennifer Lopez reaps success

Not either Jennifer Not just for all eyes. She also rose as the winner of the night and accepted the award for which she was nominated.

Now is the artist new York Hope will know if nominated for Awards Oscars in the Hollywood, Indeed, the lists of nominees will be prepared this Monday los Angelesand we can say that JLo did not enter the category of Secondly actress, We’ll have to see if it’s a different category.

