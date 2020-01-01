advertisement

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner is without a doubt the best cordless vacuum cleaner the company has ever made. We know what you think … how can it be the V10 and not the V11? The answer is fairly simple: the Dyson V11 is exactly the same as the V10, but with an LCD screen that indicates the battery life? Why on earth would anyone pay more money for a battery indicator if the V10 has been charged for more than 60 minutes?! Nowadays the price difference is even larger than normal, because Amazon is active what could become the best Dyson deal of 2020, even if it is only January 1. Hurry up and you can get the V10 animal of $ 60 for only $ 349.99!

This is what you need to know on the product page:

Up to 60 minutes running time when using a non-motorized tool

Lightweight and versatile, to clean throughout the house; Direct activation button means that the battery is only used during cleaning; Requires charging for at least 3.5 hours before first use

J.D. Power Award for highest customer satisfaction with stick vacuum cleaners, 2 years in a row

Cleaner coupling torque drive: up to 20 minutes of fade-free power (in suction mode ii); drives stiff nylon hairs into carpet to capture deep dirt

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10 and developed to extract dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets

Transforms quickly to a hand vacuum cleaner to clean anywhere in the house and car

Empty the hygienic point and the firing can; Bin volume 0.2 gallons

2 year warranty on parts and labor, automatically activated

Designed to thoroughly clean houses with pets; The fully sealed filter system collects 99.97 percent of the particles, as small as 0.3 microns that expel cleaner air

