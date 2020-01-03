advertisement

If you already have a video doorbell, we don’t have to tell you how amazing they are. Basically, they add not only convenience, but also safety and deterrence that every family should enjoy. Of course, just a video doorbell is not enough for many people, because it takes too long to take out your phone and open the app to see who’s at the door. That is why the Echo Show devices from Amazon are so great and now you can get the most popular model for free! Grab a Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 on Amazon and your $ 90 Echo Show 5 will be recorded for free. However, this is a temporary deal, so take advantage before it disappears.

Here is the scoop of the product page:

This bundle contains Echo Show 5 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa and then switch on announcements when your doorbell is pressed or movement is detected. Talk to visitors via compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

This allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as movement is detected or when visitors press the doorbell

Requires a wired installation on existing doorbell cables. Compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and Windows 10 devices

Guard your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

This allows you to check in at your accommodation at any time with video on request. Connectivity – 802.11 b / g / n WiFi connection at 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz. Wi-Fi speeds – requires a minimum upload speed of 1 Mbps, but 2 Mbps is recommended for optimum performance

Including lifetime theft protection: if your doorbell is stolen, we will replace it for free

