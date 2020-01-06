advertisement

January 6, 2020 Johnna Crider

The musician Meatloaf recently tweeted that he did not believe in climate change and that Greta Thunberg was brainwashed. The truth is, it’s not about meatloaf, it’s not about Greta, it’s not about you or me. The proverbial “It” is the bigger picture, that is the truth that many people like Meatloaf close their eyes to – and then they choose to condemn those who see the truth.

advertisement

It is not about meatloaf.

It’s not about me.

It’s not about what some people call me.

It is not about left or right.

It’s all about scientific facts.

And that we are not aware of the situation.

Unless we start concentrating on this, our goals will soon be unreachable. https://t.co/UwyoSnLiK2

– Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 6, 2020

The truth is that Australia is on fire. There is a huge amount of pollution in the air. Our planet does not die as some people think, but it actually fights back, and unless we don’t stop the damage we cause to this planet, one of two things can happen: the planet can eventually die, or we could.

You see, this is what happens when someone fights cancer. Cancer lives from its host until the host dies or until the cancer dies. We act the way of brainless cancer cells on this planet, but unlike cancer, we have the intelligence to see and stop our actions. Many just choose not to do it.

We are killing this planet. Maybe not intentionally, but our actions are. Let me break it down for those who may be offended in the previous statement by creating a scenario, but the point is that our actions have a response. We do destructive things on this planet and this planet responds. It reacts as if we are cancer.

We must not underestimate the devastating ecological impact of the #AustraliaFires. 6 million hectares have been burned, an area inhabited by 500 million animals, many threatened. The climate crisis is changing Australia forever. #AustraliaBurns pic.twitter.com/c4cVlKNktq

– Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) January 4, 2020

Let’s look at the fires in Australia

Record-breaking heat and strong winds escalate these fires. I was astonished when I looked at the map that I shared from the fires the other day and saw that islands were on fire. The smoke from these fires creates pyroCb clouds and can cause a so-called tornado. It is like Sharknado but with flames instead of sharks.

2019 was the hottest and driest year on record for Australia and December was one of the two best months ever recorded. This extreme heat, combined with strong wind, creates a situation that is waiting to catch fire – well, not anymore because it is now flooded.

What causes these fires? We do not know what exactly the fires have fired, but hotter and drier conditions resulting from climate change make them longer and more devastating. When it comes to climate, it’s easy to see that Australia is definitely changing. The Australian Meteorology Bureau has shown that the temperature has risen by more than one degree centigrade in the last 100 years – since 1920. Much of this rise has occurred since 1950.

India’s air pollution

Fires are not the only thing that fights this planet back. One of the main causes of air pollution in India is the distributed combustion of fuels and biomass. It has created an almost permanent haze around rural and urban India, and even satellite photos show it. Many families use a type of stove called a challah – more than 100 million Indian households to be precise – and they are often used daily. A report from the World Health Organization claimed that 300,000 to 400,000 people die from indoor air pollution due to the use of these challahs.

Another cause of air pollution in India is traffic congestion. The effect of air pollution on the overall health of people who breathe these toxic fumes is deadly. Asthma, which I have had since I was 14 (it nearly killed me), bronchitis, lung cancer and even heart attacks are caused by air pollution. If people get sick due to the poisoning of our air, what about the animals that breathe it?

And don’t forget that India is not the only one with air pollution. Here in the US, air pollution contributes to around 10,000 additional deaths per year.

Pollution of the sea

In the past decades, human activities on the planet have found their way to the oceans and marine life. Marine or ocean pollution, caused by oil, plastic, industrial, agricultural and chemical waste, penetrates our oceans. That straw that you may have thrown to the ground will eventually find its way to a river. Rivers carry debris to the ocean. Various causes of ocean pollution include:

sewage

toxic chemicals from the industry

land drain

large-scale oil spills

ocean mining

junk

Some of the most common items found in the ocean while cleaning up pollution are cigarettes and filters, food packaging and containers, caps and lids, crockery, plastic bottles, and plastic bags.

It is not about meatloaf.

Meatloaf and those who even refuse to open their eyes are a big part of this problem. It is like dealing with that loved one who has an open wound on his arm but refuses to go to the doctor because “he is doing well.” This kind of pride will undo us. They say that pride comes before the fall, and it does. People like Meatloaf turn away and choose blindness instead of fully accepting the truth – because I believe they are afraid.

They are afraid of becoming the owner of this problem and afraid of having their finger pointed at them, including their own finger. We all have to become owners of this problem, because we have contributed in one way or another, whether we meant it or not.

When people are afraid of taking responsibility for their actions, it is usually because they do not want to stop doing what they do. They want to think, “It’s not my fault, so I can do this without feeling guilty.”

We must take responsibility and know that we can continue to live on this planet, but we must do so in a way that does not harm us or the rest of the beings on the planet. We can switch to solar energy. We can switch to EVs. People can recycle plastic instead of clutter, and buy less plastic. People like Meatloaf and politicians who put their ego first, just don’t want it.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement