The regulars on Thursday morning are ready for swimming lessons in the pool at the Royal Marine Hotel in the four-seat constituency of Dún Laoghaire.

Annie, Ruairí, Sebastian, Rory, Shea and Benjamin don’t have much to say about the elections – but with an average age of eight months they don’t have much to say. For the parents who are preparing them for the Turtle Tots course, which is designed to teach toddlers and toddlers from three months of age the basics of water safety, there is one topic that dominates the discussions.

It was Bill Clinton’s strategist James Carville who mastered the art of the three-part motto: “The economy, stupid”. It’s childcare, stupid.

Ruth Daly and seven-month-old daughter Annie Kelly are the first to come to class at 10 a.m. Daly is undecided about the election and is struggling with bigger personal decisions than voting on February 8th. From April she is on maternity leave again as a nurse. Your partner is also a nurse, which makes it even more difficult to find childcare that’s right for you. “We cannot afford childcare,” she says simply.

Brona Karlsson and her baby Sebastian: "I think if we only had the variety of jobs that we could offer graduates, Ireland could be really good." Photo: Bryan O'Brien

And because they’re both nurses, a crèche doesn’t really work for us anyway. The hours don’t work. they do not fit together. “

The choice is difficult: “Either one of us does not go back to work and we save the money” or “We only have to find a way to make it work (with the help of) family members if we can”. But she wants Annie’s grandparents to be “her grandparents; you don’t want them to be nannies. “

“The best solution right now is that we would probably try to work in opposite shifts because we both work in the same hospital.” So we will not see each other, but we will see her and she will be taken care of. “

‘Too expensive’

Living is also a concern. They have calculated that a mortgage is cheaper than the rent and have been saving hard to buy a house for several years. But they do not have the feeling that they are getting closer to realization. “It is proving very difficult what is available to us. I know that there is (help with the purchase) for new buildings, but the new buildings that are coming onto the market are still too expensive for our budget.”

She followed the debate throughout the week, but was not convinced of anything that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar or Fianna Fáils Micheál Martin had promised on the apartment front. She is concerned that Fianna Fáil’s proposal for a new Special Savings Incentive Allowance (SSIA) scheme will help first-time buyers save a deposit, and Fine Gael’s promised € 30,000 tax relief “may drive prices up anyway”.

What does the future look like for you and your family? “It looks like it’s going to be a fight, to be honest. I own my own property. Let my baby be looked after; stay as a nurse in healthcare. It’s difficult in every way. I said on a whim last night out: We’re just going to Canada, we’re just going. “

Ruth Daly and Baby Annie: "I know that there is (help with the purchase) for new buildings, but the new buildings that come on the market are still too expensive for our budget." Photo: Bryan O'Brien

It’s a recurring chorus among her friends, she says. “Young people here who want to start their families and their lives say: Let’s just go.”

She looks at her daughter. “If this hadn’t been there, we might have been gone a year or two. Saudi Arabia is definitely calling a lot of my friends and colleagues. We can still go. We can always pack up and go with the little one.”

With only two of the four incumbent TDs back here – meaning Fine Gael has less chance of holding on to its three seats – Fianna Fáil and the Greens both hope to win over indecisive voters. All parents who speak to The Irish Times on Thursday fit into this category. So far, no one has made a promise to one of the 13 candidates.

Child Care Insurance

When she wraps 10-month-old Ruairí in a towel after swimming lessons, Siobhán Gannon says she knows what she wants applicants to call to her door. The first question concerns insurance. “How do you deal with insurance costs? In Dublin there is also an insurer that insures childcare, children’s games and bouncy castles – everything that young families want. After that it is “What can you do for young families?”

She also grapples with the cost of childcare. “I’ll be back to work next week and it’s a big decision whether to go back or not. The cost of childcare is almost the same as what I deserve … so that’s a big consideration. I have a lot , spent many years at college and doing my doctorate. Have I really spent all these years not working and not setting a good example for them? “

As she decides, she will look for “positive suggestions instead of rhetoric. , , Let’s take a look at other countries and choose the best solutions. “

Christian Oglend and Baby Benjamin: dismayed by the cost of childcare and how inaccessible buildings are for wheelchair users and pushchair pushers. Photo: Bryan O'Brien

Once again, childcare is one of the main themes for Murieann O’Donnell, mother of Rory, and Brona Karlsson, who is here with her son Sebastian. Other key issues for all families will be health care, education and housing shortages, especially for young families. They all have to move out of Dublin, ”says O’Donnell.

Rising insurance costs mean that parents have a new concern to add to their list: “You have that in mind. What happens if the creche needs to be closed?”

Sebastian is Karlsson’s second child. Among parents, it is only a warning to the economy – in particular, it is concerned about the government’s ability to attract multinational companies outside of the technology sector.

Things that concern environmental protection

“We have to think globally, and I’m just not sure if that’s the case in every sector.” What I like about the technology is that there are a lot of companies around here, but I think it’s pretty limited. We have such a well-educated and diverse group of people who come from the third level, and I just think that Ireland could really prosper if we only had the variety of jobs that were offered to them. “

Environmental concerns are also important to her. Could this lead to an initial preference for the Greens? She thinks about it for a moment. “Yes… As Greta Thunberg says, we cannot undo what we are doing now, so that will affect their future.”

Siobhán Gannon and her son Ruairí: "I will be back to work next week and it is a big decision whether I come back or not. The cost of childcare is almost identical to what I deserve." Photo: Bryan O'Brien

It was the promise of good employment prospects, the chance to own a home, and a better quality of life that Kristi Fetherston came to Ireland with her Mayo-born husband from New York last March. Her son Shea was born here. “He’s the reason we came,” she says when he falls asleep in his car seat after a good bath.

So far they are satisfied with the decision and “how warm everyone was. It’s the little gestures. People really wanted to keep the door for the stroller. People who are ready to hold him or just nod when he cries on the train. “

However, there have also been some rude awakenings. “One of the reasons we left New York was because we expected the living space to be cheaper. And me . , , «Her voice falls silent. “It’s actually shocking. It feels a bit like New York.”

As an American citizen, she will not vote, but her Irish husband will vote, and they have spoken about the problems at stake. Beyond living: “I don’t think there are enough cribs by far. I am on a million waiting lists. , , Even the guidelines for waiting lists for crèches and schools feel a little crazy. I would like to see something to relieve stress and anxiety. “

Kristian Oglend, who is here with his son Benjamin, is the only father at the pool this morning. He also does not vote in Norway, but he has a few things on his family wish list.

The family moved to Dublin for his wife’s job, and he likes it for the playgrounds, friendliness, and free care of general practitioners under six, but he was dismayed at how inaccessible buildings are for wheelchair users and strollers. And there is childcare again. In Norway, the average cost per child is 3,400 euros per year. “Here you pay 1,000 euros a month. That’s crazy.”

