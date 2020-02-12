Two years later, on Monday, a young man who won the FIH Rising Star of the Year 2019 Award has been transformed into one of the world’s top talent and says he wants to continue doing well for the country.

“I think there is no better feeling than presenting your country at a high level,” he said. “When I was younger, I would be more interested in badminton and chess, but as it turned out, I moved slowly to hockey, and I can’t thank my family, coaches and friends enough for what they did for me. It’s such a good feeling, and I want to thank everyone who voted for me.

“This award is amazingly recognizable, and I just want to make sure that I continue to work hard, keep my focus and bring laundry to the country,” said Vivek during his team’s national camp in Bhubaneswar during two FIH Hockey Pro League games. ago: Against World No. 2 Australia.

Vivek, now 19, is the youngest of four siblings, Rohit Prasad, who is a preschool teacher in Gajpur, Uttar Pradesh, and his mother, Kamla Devi, a housewife.

“I have a family that has always supported me, and I couldn’t be happier to have them in my life. It was a really emotional moment for me and my family when I called them informing them that I had won this award as they have. I’ve always sacrificed a lot for my career, but as they say, the price of success is hard work, dedication and sacrifice, “said Vivek, who also won a silver medal at the 2018 Indian Youth U18 Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Ayres, Argentina.

“I am also grateful to all my coaches who recognized me and motivated me to do better. Their support and motivation every day lead me to the Indian team and make me want to win more cups and medals with the team. ” he added.

Asked what his reaction was when he heard the news, Vivek said: “At first, when the nominations were announced, I was in my room after training, and Manpreet bhai was the first to inform me. I thought he was joking, but then he showed me the official FIH website, so I was really happy. Then on Monday, when the real winner was to be announced, our head coach invited everyone to a team meeting before supper, so I thought it would be a regular team meeting, but my coaches, teammates and Hockey Indians, and I were a fantastic surprise. I was really happy, ”Vivek said.

Vivek’s confidence during the second leg on February 9 at the Kalina hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar, against India’s world champion Belgium, Vivek’s confidence is evident after training as a midfielder. “I think I was just focusing on doing my basics right. There was a chance to move forward, now and then, so I used it during the first goal.

“I think we had a couple of opportunities throughout the game, but we couldn’t change that. However, I personally think I was able to perform well as I was playing my natural game according to my own strengths, ”he concluded.

Source: Hockey India press release

