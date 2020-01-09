advertisement

I didn’t need a scale to tell that I had put on weight, my belt and clothes duly informed me of it, but I still flinched when I faced the truth that I had put on the first (6 kg) ,

For a moment I wondered if I would give the scales a quick kick as I told them how bad it is that I feel better. No, it wouldn’t help to shoot the messenger. It was just another measuring instrument, and like the tape measure that I had thrown on the floor minutes ago, telling me lies was not a conspiracy.

The blame for this weight gain was clearly my injured right foot – the destroyer of all of my goals, plans, and progress I had made. I looked down at my foot, still bandaged, and looked at myself smugly after demanding my attention every day for two months. But I knew where the mistake really was. Apologetically, I picked up the tape, gently pushed the scales under the press, and let out a long, angry sigh as I dropped onto the couch. Life is unpredictable and I responded with stupid self-pity and frustration when I derailed my plans with an injury.

I was upset with what I had done, but in retrospect, I’m glad it happened because it was a lesson I had to learn from. I had to take the time to find new strategies for dealing with setbacks in life, as this will be of the greatest importance for my future health and well-being in the long term.

A few weeks ago, the injury signals began to remind me to give priority to my health again, and I had largely ignored the fact that they were wrapped up in maximum self-pity mode. I have changed my relationship with body, mind and nutrition considerably in the past two years and have lost more than 22 kg.

I’ve spent the time integrating healthier habits into my everyday life so that they become automatic. Over the months, I gradually introduced healthier behaviors to replace my many bad habits. This included skipping meals, binge eating, and punishing physical activity for overeating and restricting nutrition. Progress was gradual, but the results were long-lasting and, surprisingly, everything became more pleasant over the weeks.

The “old me” would have avoided the reality of my current weight gain for many more months and would not have talked about it, while thoughts of guilt, shame and anger smoldered around my mind and tortured me in silence. It took some time, but it was clear to me that although I was confident and happy in most areas of my life, I was able to openly recognize my self-destructive eating and fitness habits.

It was a minute ago regarding problems that people have, especially those beyond their control, and I was embarrassed to admit that it bothered me for some time and I was afraid of being judged. But it bothered me. It bothered me to feel disconnected from my own body, and I began to notice small health effects and then feared future ones as my unhealthy habits continued to increase. I also missed feeling energetic and physically strong. But when I finally admitted it, I immediately felt lighter, both physically and mentally, and the thoughts of weight loss and fitness failure began to fade away. With a little patience, I could see that what I considered weaknesses at the time could be turned into strengths.

Not everyone has this choice, and I was grateful that I did it, as there have been countless complex reasons over the years for people to gain or lose weight, from diseases and medications to genetics and many others in between.

Tracking my habits helped me see what small changes I could make, and it was a relief to feel under control. Unhealthy habits had found their way into my life, and I thought, why couldn’t healthy behaviors do the same? It was a slow process, but it worked although the weight loss was not smooth – there were numerous ups and downs along the way.

Over the past year, I have identified various behaviors that I need to fight and improve self-sabotage when I am almost there, have returned to the pursuit of perfection, and feel committed to an “all or nothing” approach, if anything what it does slows my progress and generally lacks the patience to see results. But I also learned that if I keep going, I’ll try to take advice from different experts to see what works for me and be more compassionate to myself that I’ll get there.

My plan to lose my first 3 kg (19 kg) was to keep a diary from time to time, reduce my binge eating, eat more frequently, replace junk food with healthier versions, and at least 30 minutes every day to move my body in some form of exercise. Exercise and more exercise in my body have played a huge role in continuing to do all of these things and develop a healthier mindset, relieve stress, be outdoors and generally feel better. It was more important than I thought. I didn’t train much, but I missed it a lot when I couldn’t.

My last setback was necessary for me to develop new habits, to avoid weight gain in the future and to be more resistant. I have an injury, an accidental injury that was just part of my life, but I decided to focus on my frustration because I couldn’t achieve my goals that I had almost achieved. My common sense went on vacation, I ate bigger meals than I did when I was able to exercise, and I began to eat sugar-free, high-calorie snacks. My sleep quality and quantity decreased, and a vicious circle of sugary snacks and fatigue set in. I started to forget what it was like to feel healthy and full of energy. I know from expert advice that diet accounts for 70 to 80 percent of weight loss, so I didn’t have to put on weight.

Logically, I could have reduced the amount of food I normally eat and kept my weight. I could have used my free time to take a look at my diet – I had to work a lot to combat my resistance to cooking, what nutrients I didn’t eat enough, and what types of foods I should eat more to prevent that my energy diminishes in the evening. I didn’t like the forced change to my routine and I reacted badly. It is a trigger that I know I will handle much better next time.

It’s been two weeks since I stepped on the scales and decided to cut down on sugary snacks, cut down on portions of my meals, and tried different types of exercises. My sleep has already improved and my belt is looser. I reevaluate my healing foot (and I have stopped glowering at it). The return to training after a break was daunting, but not as bad as I had imagined.

It’s not always easy to get back on the track, but it’s worth it. I enjoy again finding my way to my natural weight and seeing what new limits I can put on my body to achieve it.

Rachel Flaherty's column is about getting fitter and healthier.

