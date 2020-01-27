advertisement

I am a regular guest at the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) accommodations for countless reasons, including everything from the free loyalty program that allows you to easily collect points for free nights to, frankly, the breadth of the company’s hotel portfolio. IHG accommodations include Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo and InterContinental hotels, all of which do not necessarily have luxury accommodations, but offer consistent value and a solid stay and experience. I am especially a fan of the small things, such as the gift shops in InterContinental hotels that have snacks and other supplies in stock, so you don’t actually have to leave the property to pick up quick staples.

In the meantime, IHG has just rolled out a new advantage that will make it harder than ever to let an opportunity pass over one of the properties of the chain. The company’s IHG® Rewards Club Premier credit card, introduced in April 2018, is currently a temporary offer of 140,000 sign-up bonus points – the highest offer we’ve ever seen on this card, and one that can easily save you hundreds of dollars to more than justify a place in your wallet. Why? Let’s take a closer look.

Although this card carries an annual fee of $ 89, the benefits include, as we have noted, the all-time high sign-up bonus of 140,000 points. According to the publisher, you can translate these points into one of the following: a 2-night stay at the InterContinental Bali Resort, four nights at the ancient city of Hotel Indigo Lijiang in China, or a 2-night stay at the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt in Austin, Texas.

Other benefits include an award night on your birthday, plus a fourth award night benefit, as well as a possibility to earn 25x total points on IHG purchases and the IHG Platinum Elite status. To score the 140,000 bonus points, all you have to do is use the card to make $ 3,000 in purchases in the first three months after opening your account, but view this:

By combining the card’s fourth-night award advantage with IHG’s PointBreaks promotion, you can get as many as 37 award nights at IHG hotels with this single sign-up bonus only.

Some extra points of attention about this card and its many advantages:

Starting with your first birthday of the card member year and then continuing for each year, you earn an award night certificate well at every IHG accommodation that charges 40,000 points or less for an award night stay. Although that benefit can only be obtained after you have had the card for a year, the $ 200 in which The Points Guy values ​​those 40,000 IHG ​​points more than the annual fee of $ 89 from the card makes it an additional benefit that it possession of the card justifies card. Keep in mind, however, that this card also falls under the notorious Chase 5/24 rule. That means that if you have opened five or more personal credit card accounts at all banks in the last 24 months, Chase is unlikely to approve you for this card.

Other benefits of the card are:

Earn 25 points in total per $ 1 spent when staying in an IHG hotel

Earn 2 points per $ 1 spent on purchases at gas stations, supermarkets, and restaurants. Earn 1 point per $ 1 spent on all other purchases

Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit of up to $ 100 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card

In short, the Rewards Club Premier card from IHG offers fantastic value, especially if you are already a fan of the brand or a frequent guest at one of the multiple features of IHG. The benefits are solid, such as the award night certificate and the fourth award night free, and that 140,000-point bonus is as high as it has ever been with this card – and of a size that does not occur too often with reward credit cards, period. But don’t wait, this is a temporary offer, so be sure to trade now if the offer sounds attractive.

