Frank and Chantal Klaassen are only in their 40s, still many years away from retirement.

Ready for a lifestyle change, the couple sold their four-bedroom home in McKenzie Towne and moved to Westman Village.

“If anyone had asked me a few years ago if I would ever live in a condo, I would say, not very likely,” says Frank, who is self-employed in the precast concrete industry.

With their married son and a daughter away at school, the family home was expensive. It was Chantal, an education assistant in the public school system who promoted a Westman Village tour by Jayman Built in the Mahogany Lake community by Hopewell Residential.

Frank thought the community with its resort-style amenities was “cool,” but felt they were not ready to live in the condo. This was early 2019.

In September, the Klaassens returned to enjoy an anniversary dinner at Headquarters, departing again in late 2019 as Alvin’s Jazz Club. It was on this second visit that Frank began to feel different.

“We were sitting in the patio and I said, ‘There’s something about this place that I like. It feels like we’re on vacation,'” he admits. “In our lives, there may be no other development like this built. I thought, let’s do it If we don’t like it, we can always go back to our home. “

After dinner, they took a walk near the buildings of Calligraphy Condominium in the northwest corner of the complex. From the sidewalk they spied a corner unit opposite the lake that had a large deck, large windows and lots of privacy.

“We thought, if this unit were for sale, we would seriously consider it,” Frank said.

Turns out it was for sale and Klaassens’ consideration was really serious. They bought it and moved in right before Christmas – less than a year after that first visit.

They purchased the E2.2 floor plan at Calligraphy II, a 1,113-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-unit unit. Large windows allow them to enjoy a lot of natural light.

“We’re very comfortable here. It was the right choice for us,” Chantal says.

Calligraphy is multi-generational, one of five different types of homes in Westman Village. Condos are 532 square feet to 3,041 square feet, from one to two bedrooms plus den floor plans with prices starting at $ 250,000. The two-bedroom, two-bath lakefront units start at $ 618,900, not including GST.

There are many units ready for immediate occupation.

“We have one bedroom, one bedroom plus dens, two bedrooms and two bedrooms plus tents available for quick possession,” says Jayman’s sales associate Jennifer Underwood.

She says after more than three years of construction, framing has begun on the final building – the 17th building out of 17.

“We should have our latest Lyric building completed by the end of this year and our second Odyssey building,” she says.

Lyric is the Westman Village rental component, and Odyssey is for active adults. And Reflection offers real estate property. These luxury models start at $ 761,800 for a 1,528-square-foot unit with a double attached garage. There are quick possession units in each type of home.

All residents have full use of the Village Center, a three storey convenience building with swimming pool, water slide, fitness area, gymnasium, theater, workshop and kitchen area. They also have full privileges on the lake.

The Klaassens say they have become more active, even in the short time they have lived in Westman Village.

“There’s no excuse not to be more active with so much around you. It’s all within walking distance. You can walk around in the parking lot on your own, work on the structure and then go home,” Chantal says. “If we want coffee, we go to Analog. If we want ice cream at 8:45 at night, we move on to the Marble plate. “

Frank adds, “I’m the only guy with minus 30 who goes for ice cream shorts.”

DETAILS

COMMUNITY: Westman Village, in Mahogany

Developer / Builder: Built Jayman

MODEL: Unit E2.2 front-front corner in calligraphy

SIZE: 1,113 square feet, two-bedroom bathroom

PRICE: The lake front units start at $ 618,900 plus GST

INFORMATION: A one-hour tour of Westman Village is offered during the home show schedule. Details at westmanvillage.com

