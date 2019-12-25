advertisement

HONG KONG – Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through shopping malls decorated for Christmas on Wednesday, chanting pro-democracy slogans and forcing a shopping mall to close early as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds gathering on nearby streets. .

The protests have become more confrontational during the festive season, though in early December they had been largely peaceful after the candidates for democracy won the district council elections.

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leaders have made no concessions to the protesters despite acknowledging their defeat in the November council election.

“The confrontation is expected, it doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas,” said Chan, a 28-year-old restaurant employee who was part of a crowd exchanging insults with police outside a shopping mall in Mong Kok district.

“I am disappointed that the government has not yet responded to any of our requests … We continue to come out even if we do not have much hope,” said Chan, who only gave his last name.

Fierce police patrolled the protest hotspots as tourists and shoppers, many wearing Santa hats or cloudy antlers, walked past.

There were no major clashes, but with naked crowds forming to shout abuse at deeply unpopular officers who have been accused of using excessive force, police briefly fired tear gas into Mong Kok, a popular protest area.

Police say their response to the unrest has been contained.

Hundreds of protesters, dressed in black and face masks, descended on shopping malls around the Chinese-ruled city, shouting popular slogans like “eratelirong hong kong! Revolution of our times!”

Police arrested several people at a shopping center in Sha Tin district after spraying them with peppers. The center closed early, with staff directing clients to leave. Other malls remained open.

Police operating in Baton fired teargas Tuesday on thousands of protesters who barricaded streets, spray painted banners on buildings and destroyed a Starbucks cafe and a branch of HSBC. A water cannon truck, encased in armored jeeps, roams the streets, but it is not used much.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said in a Facebook post Wednesday that many members of the public and tourists were disappointed that “their Christmas celebrations have been ruined”.

“Such illegal acts have not only weakened the festive mood, but have also adversely affected local businesses,” she said.

THE WORD’S OBLIGATION

Hospital authorities said 25 people were injured overnight, including a man who fell from the second floor to the front of a shopping center as he tried to escape from police.

HSBC has embraced a controversy involving a police attack this month on a fundraising platform that supports protesters. HSBC denied any links between the crackdown and its closure of a bank account linked to the group, but remains the target of angry protesters.

Starbucks has also become a target of protesters’ outrage after the daughter of Maxim Caterers founder, who owns the local franchise, publicly condemned the protesters.

The protests began more than six months ago against a now-drawn-out bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

They have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement, with demonstrators angry over what they perceive as Beijing’s increased interference with the freedoms promised for the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies the intervention, saying it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula set at the time, and blames foreign forces for stirring up unrest. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito, Ronn Bautista, Felix Tam, and Twinnie Siu; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Gareth Jones and Ed Osmond)

