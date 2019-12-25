advertisement

HONG KONG – Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through shopping malls decorated for Christmas on Wednesday, chanting pro-democracy slogans and forcing a shopping mall to close early as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds gathering on nearby streets. .

The protests have become more confrontational during the festive season, though in early December they had been largely peaceful after the candidates for democracy won the district council elections.

Despite the disgraceful results, Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leaders have made no new concessions.

“The confrontation is expected, it doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas,” said Chan, a 28-year-old restaurant employee who was part of a crowd exchanging insults with police outside a shopping mall in Mong Kok district.

“I am disappointed that the government has not yet responded to any of our requests … We continue to come out even if we do not have much hope,” said Chan, who only gave his last name.

Riot police patrolled several neighborhoods as tourists and shoppers, many wearing Santa hats or cloudy antlers, strolled past.

There were no major clashes, but with naked crowds forming to shout explicitly at unpopular officers who have been accused of using excessive force, police briefly fired tear gas at Mong Kok, a popular protest area.

Police describe their response to the riots as contained.

Hundreds of protesters, dressed in black and face masks, descended on shopping malls around the Chinese-ruled city, shouting popular slogans like “eratelirong hong kong! Revolution of our times!”

Police arrested several people at a shopping center in Sha Tin district after spraying them with peppers. The center closed early.

CHRISTMAS U RUINED ‘

Police operating in Baton opened tear gas Tuesday to thousands of protesters who barricaded the streets and destroyed a Starbucks cafe and a branch of HSBC.

City Mayor Carrie Lam said in a Facebook post Wednesday that many Hong Konggers and tourists were disappointed that “their Christmas party celebrations have been ruined.”

“Such illegal acts have not only weakened the festive mood but adversely affected local businesses as well.”

Hospital authorities said 25 people were injured overnight, including a man who fell from the second floor to the front of a shopping center as he tried to escape from police.

HSBC has embraced a controversy involving a recent police attack on a fundraising platform that supports protesters. HSBC denied any connection between the crackdown and its closure of a group-linked account, but remains the target of protesters’ outrage.

Starbucks has been targeted after Maxim’s Caterers founder daughter, who owns the local franchise, publicly condemned the protesters.

DISTRIBUTION WITH STRANERA

The protests began more than six months ago against a now-drawn-out bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

They have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement, with demonstrators angry over what they perceive as Beijing’s increased interference with the freedoms promised for the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies the intervention, saying it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula set at the time, and blames foreign forces for stirring up unrest.

While protesters have repeatedly vandalized businesses believed to be related to pro-Beijing figures, they deliberately supported those who offered them tear gas or free water during hot summer marches.

A dinner at the Tsim Sha Tsui resort area hosted a Christmas Eve dinner for protesters, with hundreds lining up for a free plate of noodles or fried chicken.

“It’s my first time going to a buffet with strangers, but we share the same goals … so it feels like a meaningful way to spend Christmas,” said private teacher Kenny, 46, who was eating out dinner. (Additional reporting by Lucy Nicholson, Ronn Bautista, Felix Tam, and Twinnie Siu; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Gareth Jones and Ed Osmond)

