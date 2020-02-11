advertisement

If there is one issue that has repeatedly come to the fore during this qualification campaign, it is the debate about Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty.

Doherty was the best Irish player in the Premier League in the 18/19 season and was unlucky enough to be named Trent Alexander-Arnold a PFA team of the year. He has adopted this form in the current campaign.

Seamus Coleman has not yet peaked in recent years, but remains an essential part of Irish construction. He is the captain and leader of the team and is a favorite of Mick McCarthy.

It was a problem for the Irish boss to put both players in a squad. Although Doherty’s choice is obvious due to its shape, McCarthy was reluctant to take Coleman off the team.

This is somewhat understandable given his status as captain, but the man from the wolves seems to be making a stronger argument from week to week.

The two were played only once on the right flank, the game in Gibraltar in March. It was hardly an Irish classic car achievement, but Mick McCarthy’s main outcome of the game was that Coleman and Doherty were unable to work together on the same wing.

When Doherty faced Slovakia and continued to show fantastic offensive performances at the club, McCarthy admitted that he is unlikely to try the Gibraltar experiment again, though large numbers of Irish fans are in favor:

I struggled with it once, then I got into the press conference and said, “It won’t happen again,” and it probably won’t be if I don’t have a proper sider.

He always played there, he almost plays like a winger, to be honest. It’s a bit surprising that he didn’t play better against Gibraltar, but it was just a terrible game and we just had to win it.

It was not a good performance, I said later. I’ll consider all of my options as the right side is a little mystery. I’ll be honest …

It did not work. The shape of the team didn’t work either, 4-4-2. We had two strikers and had fewer attempts.

It didn’t work, it’s not what I was looking at. But as I said, I will consider all my options for Slovakia.

With McCarthy holding on to his guns for the game in Bratislava, it is unlikely that there will be many changes to the side that has been featured in the campaign up to this point.

That could be bad news for James McCarthy. The Crystal Palace midfielder was in good shape but didn’t play a role under the current Irish coach.

However, Mick has suggested that based on his experience at international level, he could be an option, although he could not give any indication of the player’s commitment to the Irish cause:

His exception is that he played before, he would not come in and make a debut. It would not be strange to him or something new, he would not be nervous about it.

You can ask him this question (if he is committed). I think he probably hesitated a bit because of his injuries to come in and play. Maybe he thought he wasn’t going to play, he wanted to get his club back first …

I chose it two or three times and it didn’t come in for some reason. Whether it was his injury or he wanted to get his club form back, he didn’t think he was ready.

