Firefighters are working to gain access to enclosed rural communities that were cut off after a bush fire “exploded” near the Victorian border.

Up to 30 people could be isolated in the small village of Wonboyn on the south coast of New South Wales after the 52,000 hectare border fire pierced the region.

“There is a search and rescue operation for those who may still be trapped in townships like Wonboyn,” RFS spokesman Ben Shepherd told ABC on Sunday afternoon.

“There is evidence that at least 20 to 30 people have been to the rural fire station in Wonboyn. We are working to get access to them.”

Greg Potts, RFS liaison officer in Bega, said the Wonboyn residents had successfully hidden in the shed and the firefighters were now planning how to get supplies for them.

“Wonboyn and North Wonboyn were attacked directly. The residents there – 20 successfully stayed in the RFS shed.

“We are working with these communities to take all possible precautions to bring fresh food and provisions to them, probably by sea.”

The RFS said that those seeking refuge in Eden should leave the north if that was their plan.

“If you are in Eden and the surrounding area and your plan is to go and you are not prepared, go now in the direction of Merimbula or Pambula.”

Ian Campbell, spokesman for the Bega Valley Shire Council, said the region lived under a “terrible” sky that had turned orange from the fires.

“These terrible skies stretch from the north of our Shire to the south of our Shire. They are really terrible skies to live under.”

Mr. Potts said the border fire, which was still burning in an emergency on Sunday afternoon, was “blown up” on Saturday evening when a southern wind change occurred.

“We saw exceptional fire behavior last night,” he said.

“The fire basically created its own weather and ran from the NSW border at an extraordinary speed.”

Mr. Potts said there was “no safety margin” when the crews were fighting the fire.

“At some point the border fire moved at 6 km / h. The lack of visibility made aerial reconnaissance impossible.”

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said “many people” had evacuated the city of Eden when the fire approached on Saturday night.

“It’s moving a bit further north and towards rural and remote lots west of Eden,” he told reporters Sunday morning.

“It’s still pretty active down there and local firefighters are paying a lot of attention.”

Containment efforts were hindered overnight after firefighters lost power to an important water pump.

“In a disappointing development, we lost power to the pump at Ben Boyd Dam and Kiah Borefields,” said the Bega Valley Shire Council at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“We are working to deliver water from Pambula to Eden – but this will have a much smaller volume.

“If you are still in Eden, use water only for your personal safety so that the firefighters who do such an excellent job have water.”

