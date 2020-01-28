advertisement

Paul Burrows, vice-principal at Alderwasley Hall and Sixth Form near Belper, has been awarded fellowship status at the Chartered College of Teaching.

The Chartered College of Teaching is the recognized professional body for the teaching profession. Of the half a million teachers currently enrolled in the UK and eligible to become members of Chartered College, less than 750 have obtained Fellowship status.

The charter states: “We want to recognize the commitment and achievements of the teaching profession. The Chartered College of Teaching Scholarship (FCCT) is a distinction awarded by some of the most committed teachers and leaders who have demonstrated significant and sustained contribution to the teaching profession and their own professional development. As the highest and most prestigious membership category of the Accredited College, it is a mark of your achievements, skills and expertise as a teaching professional. In addition, it is an official recognition and celebration of your continued contribution to the profession, and has many benefits. As a fellow, you will be encouraged to support members and other teachers to engage with and promote the use of evidence. “

Paul is the first teacher in the SENAD group to receive this distinction. Paul said: “It all started with a Tweet!

“Dame Alison Peacock sent me a message in May 2019 liking my Twitter descriptor and saying that she” embraced my positivity about teaching “. Since then I have applied and I am a member of Chartered College “The values ​​of Chartered College are the ones I strongly support, which are: improving the quality of education for children and youth by supporting teachers, promoting excellent teaching, and improving the status of the profession.”

