advertisement

Thanks to its brilliant performance in 2019, India ended the year as the best shooting nation in the world. It won 21 gold, six silver and three bronze medals and won the Rifle-Pistol World Cups and Finals.

The Olympic heavyweights China – 11 gold, 15 silver and 18 bronze weights – and the USA – six gold, six silver and three bronze weights – are in second and third place. India overtook China and the United States last year.

Raninder Singh, President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), tweeted a screenshot of the ranking of the International Shooting Sport Federation for 2019. “Well done, Team India,” he wrote.

advertisement

Fast rise

The number of Olympic odds is now at record 15. This is a reflection of India’s rapid upswing and is preparing the shooters for a record after the weak performance at the Olympic Games in Rio.

In addition to the shooters, the association has also worked intensively to get the sport where it is today.

India’s best performance at the Olympics was in 2012 when it won two medals in London. If the gunmen’s exploits matter, India can easily imitate them, or better in Tokyo.

advertisement