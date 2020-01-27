advertisement

The international space station ISS is a complex matter. It is a huge laboratory, living space and observation platform in one. But like any machine, things sometimes break, and that means scientists on board the spacecraft have to make delicate repairs, often while floating in the vacuum of space.

Among the objectives of recent ISS space walks, the crew has attempted to repair a cosmic ray detector that experienced a longer shutdown due to a confused cooling system. Now, after replacing coolant pumps and double-checking everything, the instrument may finally be ready to restart one.

The most recent space walk, which took place last Saturday, instructed ISS crew members Andrew Morgan and Luca Parmitano to continue working on the coolant pumps before the entire system was closely inspected to ensure that no further problems would arise.

advertisement

It turned out that the decision to check the system was good, because the spacewalkers discovered a leak that required further attention. Now that the repair has been completed, the cosmic ray detector, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, should be ready to perform its tasks again.

The instrument, with a price tag of around $ 2 billion, is designed to detect dark matter, which could unlock some interesting secrets about the universe. To do this, it must function naturally as intended, and NASA believes that the repairs and upgrades made by the crew during the series of space walks will ensure that the spectrometer will continue to work as long as the space station remains viable, which may be just as long last as another decade.

Image source: NASA

.

advertisement