TEL AVIV, Israel – As a baseball-crazy boy who grew up in Miami, Danny Valencia dreamed of playing in the major leagues. The thought of going to the Olympic Games for a foreign country never occurred to him.

But after nine years and nearly 100 homers in the big leagues, this is the next surreal move for 35-year-old Valencia, who recently became Israeli due to his Jewish descent and is now the star in Team Israel’s unlikely rise to the Tokyo Games , Baseball returns to the Olympics after being dropped in 2012 and 2016, and Israel is one of six teams battling for the three medals.

“It’s pretty cool to be at the Olympics,” he told The Associated Press at a team event in Tel Aviv. “To make it happen as it was, especially for my mother, the practicing Jew and very pro-Israeli, it just meant a lot to her. Doing this, especially at the end of my career, is like the icing on the cake. “

It is an even bigger dream for the small baseball community in Israel, which is mainly made up of American immigrants and has languished in the country’s sporting wilderness for decades. Israel has no tradition of American pastime, which is largely ridiculed by the locals as an arcane and boring sport. Football and basketball prevail in Israel, while baseball, which has long been popular with American Jews, has failed to keep up with Israeli-born rough-and-tumble Israelis, who are more concerned with the strategy and hard hitting of the American Have found football to please.

Only about 1,000 children play baseball in Israel, and there is only one regular baseball field in the country. In 2007, a group of American fans founded the Israel Baseball League, a semi-professional league consisting almost entirely of foreign players who aroused little interest and were able to give up after just one season.

However, thanks to a creative advertising campaign for Jewish-American professionals, the national team of Israel has risen to unimaginable heights.

It started when Israel set up a qualification team for the 2013 World Baseball Classic, led by the future Detroit Tigers manager, Brad Ausmus, which included the former all-star Shawn Green. In 2017, Israel made the showcase tournament and confused South Korea and Taiwan on their way to a surprising sixth place.

But even that was paler than the feeling of beating the first three European teams before South Africa took an 11-1 lead in September to secure the Europe / Africa Olympic spot and qualify as the first team after Japan , Mexico and South Korea, which won Olympic gold in 2008, have since then also qualified with the last two openings, which will have to be decided in the coming months.

It is an achievement that Gili Lustig, Executive Director of the Israel Olympic Committee, described as “incredible”. This week, the team was praised in Hebrew – almost none of its members understood the language – and expressed hope that they would play Olympics. The Odyssey would finally give the sport the long-awaited boost in Israel.

“It is important that you use your participation to promote baseball in Israel,” he said. “I have no doubt that you will represent us well.”

Lustig noted that the group of 24 is the first time since 1976 that Israel posted a team sport to the Olympic Games when it posted a soccer team, and that the Israeli delegation to Tokyo will be the largest in the country in the world Has.

Baseball is one of five sports that were added to the 2020 Summer Olympics. It won’t be back in Paris in 2024, but it seems likely that it will be back in Los Angeles in 2028.

Unlike the World Baseball Classic, whose “inheritance rule” allowed countries to host players who were only eligible for citizenship, participants in the Olympic Games must be full citizens of the countries they represent. Israel grants citizenship to anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent. In the past few months, players have gone through the process of providing marriage certificates, letters from rabbis, and other evidence of their Judaism. Five of the players have major league experience, and others outside the opening day rosters can join later before the games begin in July.

The team’s former main opponents include Jon Moscot, Ty Kelly and Josh Zeid.

Once in Israel, they faced an even greater challenge to arouse the interest of a skeptical audience who couldn’t tell the difference between a strike and a stolen base. Even Israeli President Reuven Rivlin greeted the team with a caveat during his week-long doctoral visit to the Holy Land.

“It’s no secret that I prefer football, but you can’t ignore your exciting performance,” he told them at his Jerusalem residence.

Team Israel head coach Eric Holtz, himself an American Jew who wants to apply for citizenship, said he wanted to double the number of local players in Israel within two years of the Olympics. He said his main job was to “convey our love and passion to the five and six year old children in this country and show them what a great game this is.”

Regarding the Olympics itself, he noted that Israel would be an outsider as usual, but still had a theoretical 50% chance of winning a medal.

“Nobody gave us a chance … and we shook the world,” said Holtz about the qualification process. “It is a unique opportunity and we as a team could not be more proud to represent Israel.”

