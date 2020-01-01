advertisement

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that he will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in all three cases of acquittal he faces, a move that could delay criminal proceedings against him for months.

Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust on charges he gave state favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media barons in exchange for gifts and favorable coverage.

He denies any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a witch hunt by the media and the left to remove a popular right-wing leader.

A trial cannot begin after an immunity claim is filed, and Netanyahu announced the politically dangerous move in a speech on live television just four hours before the deadline for an application to expire. He said in his speech that the charges against him were politically motivated and that he was entitled to the protection of parliament.

Amid deep political stalemate, parliament seems unlikely to decide the issue before the March 2 elections in Israel. Netanyahu will need the support of 61 of his 120 lawmakers to grant him immunity, the same majority that elected him in efforts to form a government after national polls in April and September.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller)

