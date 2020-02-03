advertisement

Prime Minister of Israel Netanyahu in Uganda to meet regional leaders (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived on Monday for a one-day visit to Uganda, where he is to meet with leaders from other East African countries.

At Entebbe Airport, Mr. Netanyahu, who is with his wife, was greeted by Prime Minister Ruhakana, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem, among other officials.

“I am leaving for a new visit to Africa, my fifth in three and a half years,” Netanyahu told local media before taking off from Tel Aviv.

“Israel is making a big comeback in Africa, and Africa has already returned to Israel. These are important political, economic and security ties, “he said, adding that he hopes to have good news when he returns.

In July 2016, Natanyahu participated in a ceremony in Uganda to mark the 40th anniversary of Operation Entebbe, a hostage rescue by Israeli commandos at Entebbe Airport in 1976.

The operation, which aimed to rescue 106 passengers from an Air France flight hijacked by members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, succeeded in releasing 102 of the hostages. Netanyahu’s brother Yonatan, who led the mission, was killed.

It has also been reported that in the past, Israel has contacted the US administration and other foreign governments to encourage them to improve their relations with Sudan and to make openings in its favor, given the severed ties between the Arab African countries and Iran.

Reports in Israel and abroad in recent years have indicated that Israel may renew diplomatic relations with several Muslim countries on the African continent, including Mali, Niger and Sudan.

After Netanyahu’s visit to Chad in 2019, it was reported that Israel was working to formalize its relations with Sudan, and Israeli officials have spoken out publicly on several occasions, especially after the overthrow of dictator Omar al-Bashir.

Haaretz previously reported that Israel had secretly expelled asylum seekers from different African countries to Uganda.

To date, asylum seekers have been deported to Uganda in what Israel has called “voluntary departure”.

