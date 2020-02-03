advertisement

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese Abdel Fatah al-Burhan (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of the Sudan Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, met on Monday evening in Uganda and agreed to start normalizing relations between Sudan and Israel.

Immediately after the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement: “It has been agreed to start cooperation that will lead to the normalization of ties between countries.”

Netanyahu’s office also said that “Prime Minister Netanyahu believes that Sudan is going in a positive direction, and the Prime Minister has expressed his views to the US Secretary of State. The head of the Sudan Sovereignty Council wants to help his country go through a modernization process by removing it from its isolation and placing it on the map. “

After the news was announced, Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew: “I met the head of the Sudan Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in Entebbe, and we agreed to initiate cooperation that would lead to a normalization of relations between the two countries. History!”

Al-Burhan came to Uganda mainly to meet the Prime Minister of Israel, who is there for a one-day diplomatic visit. The meeting between the two leaders lasted two hours.

Prime Minister of Israel in Kampala (PHOTO / PPU)

An Israeli source said the development should affect the route of flights from Israel and allow planes to fly over the African country.

Israeli sources have suggested that formal normalization of ties with Sudan would assist Israel in its attempts to expel asylum seekers from the African country who are currently seeking refuge in Israel. According to UN estimates, some 7,000 Sudanese are currently living in Israel; 4,500 are from so-called “crisis zones” in Sudan, where most of the international community does not agree to deport them.

