advertisement

JERUSALEM – Israeli Foreign Minister postponed a visit to Dubai this month amid security concerns, diplomats said Sunday, linking the decision with Iran-U.S. tensions.

Israel Katz, who doubles as intelligence minister, was scheduled to attend the Gulf emirate’s month-long meetings ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai, but “with the instruction of security officials” would delay the visit, an Israeli diplomat said without giving a new date

Another diplomat, who also asked for anonymity, said Israel was taking precautions for Iran not to try to attack Iran from Katz as part of retaliation against its US ally. The diplomat did not cite evidence to indicate any specific threat.

advertisement

Decades of animosity between Tehran and Washington have boiled over in recent weeks, with a US attack killing a senior Iranian commander and Iran firing missiles at Iraqi air bases in anticipation of US forces in response.

Iran and Israel have been fierce regional enemies since the Iranian revolution of 1979. Israel has forged in recent years links with Sunni Gulf states that share its concerns about Iran.

Although not enjoying official relations with the United Arab Emirates, Israel will have a pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which opens in October – a participation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as part of “normalization with the Arab states”. (Written by Dan Williams; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)

advertisement