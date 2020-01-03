advertisement

JERUSALEM – Israel raised its army on alert Friday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu halted a trip abroad following the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in the US with a pledge of retaliation from Iran.

Israel, America’s closest ally in the Middle East and Iran’s top regional enemy, has not publicly responded to the death of Quds Soleimani’s forces chief and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the US air strike. BA in Baghdad.

But Netanyahu’s office confirmed that he would return home early from Greece. Israeli Army radio said the military was on alert and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett met with military and intelligence chiefs for a “situational assessment”.

advertisement

Members of Netanyahu’s security cabinet have been urged not to comment on the high-profile killings, which Israeli media interpreted as an attempt to stop retaliation by Iran’s proxies and allies in the region.

These include the Lebanese movement backed by Tehran’s Hezbollah, and Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Jihad Islam in Gaza.

Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s deputy foreign minister, said the cabinet “received instructions not to be interviewed on the subject” when asked about the commanders’ deaths.

Dana Weiss, chief political analyst for Israel’s Channel 12 news, said: “The goal is clear: not to complicate Israel unjustly and keep the message as unified as possible.”

But Yair Lapid, an opposition lawmaker, has congratulated US President Donald Trump on Twitter for the murder of those responsible for “terrorist terrorist acts from Damascus in Buenos Aires” and that “Soleimani’s blood is confiscated”.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said the Mount Hermon ski resort, on the Golan Heights occupied by Israel near the fortified border with Syria, had been closed “after an assessment of the situation”.

“There is no further guidance for residents of the Golan Heights area and routine activities continue as normal,” he added.

Israel has long regarded Soleiman as a major threat. In August last year, the army said it had thwarted an attack by Quds Force, administered by Soleiman, including multiple drones from Syria.

And Israel accused him of leading the Quds force’s efforts to create a missile program aimed precisely at Hezbollah.

In Gaza, Hamas – which has long enjoyed financial and military support from Tehran – condemned Soleimani’s assassination and sent his “dearest condolences” to Iran.

Gaza-based Hamas official Bassem Naim wrote on Twitter that the assassination “opens the region’s doors to all possibilities except for calm and stability. The US is responsible for this.”

The Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group, Gaza-based Islamic Jihad, praised Soleiman as a leader “who always brought terror to the hearts of America and Israel.”

“The resistance alliance will not be defeated, it will not be broken and its integrity will become stronger in the face of the Zionist-American project,” Abu Hamza, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad, said on Twitter. (Written by Stephen Farrell and Rami Ayyub. Additional reporting by Dan Williams and Rami Ayyub in Jerusalem, and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; editing by John Stonestreet and Nick Macfie)

advertisement