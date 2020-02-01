advertisement

Both the Italian and Israeli governments announced on Thursday that they will discontinue all flights from China as fears of the coronavirus outbreak escalate in Wuhan.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman said his country would not allow flights from China. All travelers returning from China would remain at home in isolation for two weeks, Haaretz reported.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte made a similar announcement Thursday evening, saying that all flights to and from China will be suspended, Bloomberg News reported.

“We will not allow a flight from China to China to land in that country in the near future,” Litzman said during a press conference.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, there have been no confirmed cases of viruses leading to quarantines and lockouts in Wuhan and Hubei province. This is only “a matter of time”.

According to Haaretz, the Israeli airline El Al has suspended flight service on its Beijing route, but flights from El Al to Hong Kong are still in operation. China’s Hainan Airlines has announced it will suspend most international flights, including to Tel Aviv, Israel. It will continue to offer flights from Ben-Gurion Airport in Jerusalem and Shenzen in China.

Litzman said at the press conference on Thursday that the Israeli-China flight ban would remain in force until further notice and offered no timetable, The Times of Israel reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the coronavirus a global health emergency on Thursday.

“Our main concern is that the virus can spread to countries with weaker health systems that are poorly prepared for it,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday. “I’m declaring an international health emergency because of the global outbreak,” he said.

WHO has described the circumstances in which the global health emergency statement is required as an “exceptional event that poses a health risk to other countries due to the international spread of diseases and may require a coordinated international response”.

Cases of the virus outside of China have been confirmed by U.S. health authorities in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, the United States States and Vietnam. The Indian Health Department announced the country’s first case on Thursday.

In the United States, health officials announced the country’s first personal transmission case, saying a patient contracted the virus without first being in China. The Chicago patient is the wife of a woman who recently traveled to Wuhan in mid-January.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said both patients were isolated and in stable condition. “This personal relationship consisted of two very close contacts, a wife and a husband,” Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, told reporters over the phone. “The virus doesn’t spread throughout the community.”

The cruise ship Costa Smeralda will dock in Civitavecchia on January 30, 2020, 70 km north of Rome. More than 6,000 tourists were blocked on board the cruise ship (Filippo Monteforte / AFP via Getty Images).

Given growing concerns about the spread of the virus, Italian authorities ordered a cruise ship to be stopped off its coast when health officials tried to determine whether a Chinese woman on board tested positive for coronavirus. Later on Thursday, the Italian Ministry of Health confirmed that the woman had the H1N2 flu strain.

“As soon as the suspected case was discovered, the medical team on board immediately activated all relevant health procedures in order to immediately isolate and manage the case,” says a Costa Cruises statement. The local mayor’s office said the ship, which was home to around 6,000 people, was closed due to an investigation by health officials.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

