advertisement

The Super League board says it has accepted the controversial Israel Folau signing by Catalans Dragons, but adds that it will take steps to prevent such deals in the future.

Despite opposition from the Super League and the Rugby Football League (RFL), the Catalans signed a one-year contract at the end of last month.

Check out LIVE coverage of the Betfred Super League 2020 on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

advertisement

When the RFL confirmed Folau’s registration, it admitted that it was a “difficult decision”, but said that the “moral responsibility” for signing players lay with clubs and that Folau, who is not accused or guilty of any crime was unable to prevent his participation.

The Super League clubs met in Salford on Wednesday to discuss the 30-year-old’s arrival. Then they published a statement: “The Super League has clearly and consistently stated its position on Israel Folau.

“In the current season, we think it is important that the Super League separates what happens outside the field from what happens on the field.

media_cameraFolau goes on the training course.

“The Super League board accepts the legalities associated with the RFL’s decision to register Israel Folau, and the board has unanimously decided to take measures to ensure that the Super League has more powers, controversial signatures like this in the future to stop.

“As a sport, we have an impressive and enviable track record of equality, diversity and inclusion and we will continue to do our great work in these areas.”

media_cameraFolau is on the rise this weekend.

Catalan chairman Bernard Guasch did not attend Wednesday’s meeting and preferred to stay in France on business.

This happened although Guasch was asked to participate by the other Super League clubs and Folau had the main topic on the agenda.

Folau, who trained in Perpignan over the weekend to train with his new teammates in Wakefield before matchday two, said he would not wait to start.

“I am very happy to be able to play the game I grew up with again,” said Folau. “It’s been 10 years since I last played rugby, and I’m grateful to be part of a great organization and team at the Catalans Dragons.”

This article originally appeared on Sky Sports and has been reproduced with permission.

Originally published as a controversial signing, Folau leads to rule

,

advertisement