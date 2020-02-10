advertisement

Why are some women so eager to demolish another woman, especially on the basis of appearance or who can have whose man? Case and point, Kenya. Now we know it’s a reality show and people do the most when the cameras are on them, but many of us have faced this naughty behavior from girls. Unfortunately, some people never leave it and Kenya falls into this category.

Last night on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Eva, Cynthia, Tanya and Kenya met for a toxic brunch. Kenya again attempted to withdraw the victim’s card when she confronted Tanya about exploding her position regarding wearing wigs. Again, we – alias everyone who knows dark hair – all knew that Kenya did not want to wear wigs. It has always been very plausible that she wears wigs and pieces to protect her hair. Many women with naturally healthy hair do this to protect their hair. We also know that Kenya is a hypocrite, so during this brunch, she came across Tanya. She had the nerve to accuse Tanya of trying to ruin her business by detonating the fact that she was wearing a wig – as if she hadn’t spoiled Marlo’s hair care event. Anyway, Tanya was trying to give Kenya a taste of her own medicine for fueling this drama on the Cookie Lady who allegedly flirted with her man. Tanya, the nicest and least likely person to leave in the group – played softball. Kenya could have transformed this wig situation into a protective style (which it did later) and kept it in motion.

advertisement

But instead, she called herself retaliation by inviting the “Cookie Lady” to their brunch. This woman arrives late but when she arrives, she goes into the details that we already know, but in a way. She changed her story. She first said that she and Paul had exchanged phone numbers. Here she said that he followed her into the bathroom to get her attention and that the cat had started and that he had told her that he was single, but that nothing had gone because they had lost interest in each other. Sharpen?

…… I’m still mad because the lady with cookies insisted that Tanya be destroyed by this alleged meeting with Paul? Why would she want a woman she doesn’t even know to be hurt? If nothing comes from there, why girl? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/lSGTfvKY6R

– Miyoncé (@Miata_Shanay) February 10, 2020

Basically it was all a reach and made the Cookie Lady thirsty because why? What was the point? Tanya was visibly annoyed and Cookie Lady felt it so had the nerve to tell Tanya that she was just crazy because she is gorgeous and caught the attention of her man.

What kind of juvenile isch is this to say? Why do women of this age always try to look at themselves? Seriously?

Tanya is beautiful too. And what? It could have been any woman in a relationship, whether she was considered attractive or not. Hell, Jay Z cheated on Beyonce, one of the most beautiful women in the world, but I’m getting lost.

Was there wacky behavior on the part of Tanya’s man? Yes. If he said he was single, it’s a categorical lie and it’s not cool. But it seems that it has become out of proportion. Tanya kept the class and she still believes her man. That is what it is, and it is up to it to manage.

This will usually always be the case. Woman obtains shady information and continues with her man, especially if it comes from people who are not really his friends or if there is simply not enough evidence that something terrible really happened . People have different thresholds for what they support and Tanya obviously doesn’t care. Meanwhile, Kenya’s family situation is in disarray and karma continues to accumulate.

Again, why do women go so far to kill another woman?

He is tired and must really stop.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Here’s why it doesn’t matter that Kenya Moore wears wigs

Kenya shouldn’t tell Tanya about her man’s alleged fraud

Also on HelloBeautiful:

25 photos

advertisement