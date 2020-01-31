advertisement

They certainly know how to keep these islanders on guard.

In “Love Island” tonight, the candidates are responsible for voting for the two least compatible couples.

They receive a text explaining that they must vote for the two couples they consider the least compatible. They are warned that the couples who get the most votes risk being kicked out of the island.

Couples struggle with the decision, with some wondering whether or not to try to vote tactically.

For Wallace and Rebecca, it’s about trying to stay in the Villa and meeting new people, for Luke M, it’s a chance to try to remove Mike from his love triangle, while other s worried about sending their friends home. But Jess seems to have the most difficult decision when pushed to choose whether to vote for Mike and Sophie or not.

Who will remain in danger?

Watch the First Look teaser below:

🔥 FIRST LOOK 🔥

Luke M confronts Mike about his actions against Jess and the Islanders vote for the least compatible couples … 😬 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bIPwU6hLht

– Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 31, 2020

Watch ‘Love Island’ tonight on Virgin Media One at 9 p.m.

