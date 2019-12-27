advertisement

MAIDUGURI / CAIRO – The Islamic State released a video saying it showed its militants cutting 10 Christian men in Nigeria, saying it was part of a campaign to avenge the deaths of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and its spokesman.

The militant group posted the footage on its online news channel Telegram on Thursday, the day after Christmas, with Arabic subtitles but no audio.

The video showed men in beige uniforms and black masks lined up behind yellow-eyed captives, then head down 10 of them and shot an 11th man.

A first video seen by Reuters said the hijackers were taken from Maiduguri and Damaturu in the northeastern state of Nigeria, Borno, where militants have been fighting for years to create a separate Islamic state.

In that video, the kidnappers implored the Christian Association of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene to rescue them.

Reuters cannot verify the authenticity of either video.

The Islamic State in the Province of West Africa (ISWAP) split from the Boko Haram militant group in 2016 and has become the region’s leading jihadist group. Islamic insurgents have killed about 30,000 people in northern Nigeria in the past decade.

The leader of the Islamic State of Baghdad died during a US military attack on Syria and Muhajir in a separate military operation, both during the same weekend in late October. (Reporting by Newsroom from Maiduguri and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo, written by Libby George; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

