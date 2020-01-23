advertisement

Chennaiyin FC celebrated their third consecutive win, the first in 402 days, when they celebrated a dominant 4-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League at Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

Nerijus Valskis was the hero of the game when he stormed to the top of the scorers list with his double pack and helped his team to their fourth home win of the season.

Chennaiyin had a wild start, which caused panic in the opposing half from the start. The home team’s creative force, Rafael Crivellaro, had a few chances in the first 10 minutes but failed to get Jamshedpur’s custodian Subrata Paul into trouble on both occasions. Paul’s determination between the two sticks ended in the 13th minute, however, when Valskis’ clinical end put the home team in the lead.

Andre Schembri released Valskis in the middle and the Lithuanian ended with serenity and broke into his trademark Cristiano Ronaldo-esque celebration.

Jamshedpur saw more of the ball during the half, but the chances were slim. The Chennaiyin defense, occupied by Captain Lucian Goian, was able to ward off the rare counterattacks, with Laldinliana Renthlei performing particularly well on the right.

Chennaiyin strikes four to Jamshedpur

Sergio Castel, the visitor’s greatest threat to attack, was largely suppressed and failed to heighten coach Antonio Irondo’s frustration.

And it got worse for the Spanish coach when Schembri gave the home team a two-goal cushion during the break. Crivellaro rolled to the long post with a nice cross and Schembri, who was not hit, buried the ball into the net to score 2-0. It was only the third time this season that Chennaiyin had a two-goal lead at half-time.

Jamshedpur struck back through Castel in the 71st minute when he ended Joyner Lourenco’s cross with a brilliant header. However, the goal was of minor importance when Valskis scored his second goal four minutes later. Anirudh Thapa played a great steep pass and Valskis’ cheeky Dink sailed over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. The goal was Valski’s 10th of the season and made him the top scorer in the league.

Lallianzuala Chhangte put the draw to bed in the 87th minute with a cool rooster that sealed a remarkable triumph for the home team. The result was that Chennaiyin advanced to sixth in the table with 18 points from 13 games, while Jamshedpur slipped to seventh.

