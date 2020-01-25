advertisement

It would not be wrong to characterize the period from 2010 to 2019 as the decade of Pep Guardiola. The Catalan’s influence on the design of football philosophy in each of the three countries he has managed – Spain, Germany and England – is unprecedented.

What is equally remarkable, however, are the many different counter-systems that Guardiola’s style sparked, which prompted many to call this era revolutionary in terms of tactical nous. Enthusiastic fans of Jose Mourinho and Diego Simeone, as well as Jürgen Klopp and Antonio Conte to some extent, may object, but it is undeniable that each of these managers’ primary responsibility was to develop strategies that could somehow thwart Guardiola.

advertisement

This has not only happened at the club level. Guardiola’s imprint on the national teams of Spain and Germany, which coincided between the two euros (2008 and 2012) and the two world championships (2010 and 2014), is unmistakable. In the second half of the decade, Portugal and France triumphed at the 2016 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

All in all: Members of the Spanish national team celebrate victory in 2010 with the World Cup. Spain was unstoppable in this phase when it also won the 2012 European Championship. – Getty Images

In a way, there was a change of roles in this decade compared to the 1970s, when Dutchman Johan Cruyff made a radical change with “Total Football” and anchored it in the psyche of Barcelona. Today, methods are first developed in the clubs and then transferred to the national teams.

In fact, what is happening in distant India – a soccer outback in general – is revealing the kind of evangelical effect Guardiola had. In terms of both game staff and coaching, clubs and players in India still dreamed of repeating the Guardiola style.

The two great Barcelona teams Guardiola built between 2008 and 2012 set the tone for this decade. The first helped to make the possession game popular again at a time when football was becoming very defensive. The 48-year-old won the European Champions League in 2009. The second, however, was collectively far superior, adding a manic press strategy to his possessive approach and winning the 2011 Champions League.

Brittle Brazil: Germany striker Thomas Müller (center) scores his team’s first goal at the 2014 World Cup semi-final against Brazil. The South American team suffered a humiliating 1-7 loss due to the eventual champions. – AFP

It was no coincidence that the Barcelona midfield trio of Andres Iniesta, Sergi Busquets and Xavi Hernandez helped Spain to end the years of underperformance internationally and to win two consecutive euros (2008 and 2012) to win the 2010 World Cup.

Guardiola’s opponents during this time were Mourinho, first as Inter Milan boss and then as manager at Real Madrid. The famous victory of the Portuguese against the Catalans in the 2010 Champions League with only 19% possession of the ball and the defeat of the Spanish title last season by Guardiola (2011-12), thanks to some excellent goals, generated excitingly contradicting grades.

Around the same time, the peak of world football was slowly shifting to Germany. Wherever the high press and absolute control of the ball were highly valued in Spain, German clubs made breathless counter-pressures and quick transitions from defense to attack extremely important. Klopps Borussia Dortmund was the pioneer in the so-called counterpressing and the team secured the title in a row in 2010/11 and 2011/12. And when FC Bayern Munich demolished Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League 2012/13 and triggered a nationwide summit against Dortmund, Spain was no longer number one.

Wizard at work: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola (center) celebrates with his players after the club maintained the English Premier League in May 2019. – AP

In summer 2013, FC Bayern Munich appointed Guardiola as manager to reclaim the domestic bragging rights that he had lost to Klopps Dortmund. Over the next three years, the Bavarian giants, despite not winning the Champions League, reached incredible heights in terms of tactical sophistication under Guardiola. The Spaniard remained true to his legacy in Barcelona, ​​but adapted to counter the counterattack threat that many clubs brought with them. The Germany squad that won the World Cup in 2014 was the perfect blend of these two styles.

After Germany, England began to take center stage when Guardiola moved to Manchester City. This led to another meeting of the leading minds in football. In addition to Klopp and Mourinho, the presence of Mauricio Pochettino, Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte – all loner coaches who are influenced by the principles of pushing and holding in different forms – have raised the standards.

So much so that at the 2018 World Cup almost 45% of the players from the teams that had reached the last four (France, Croatia, England and Belgium) came from the Premier League. The tactically shy English national team has also increasingly oriented towards Guardiola’s Manchester City and Pochettinos Tottenham Hotspur (before the Argentine was released). In fact, in 2018/19 all four finalists of the Europa League and Champions League were English.

Championship title: Real Madrid won four Champions League titles with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in five years (2014 to 2018). – Getty Images

Two of the most unlikely champions of the decade were Diego Simeones Atletico Madrid (2013-14 La Liga) and Claudio Ranieris Leicester City (2015-16 Premier League). Atletico was a relapse to the time when the defense organization was placed on the highest podium. Meanwhile, Leicester England showed the mirror, using the uncomplicated 4-4-2 formation with devastating effects. There was also Real Madrid, spectacularly led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who won four Champions League titles in five years (2014 to 2018) but is unlikely to leave a lasting legacy.

So far, the entire discussion has been limited to Europe. But that should come as no surprise, because South America, the other nerve center of football, has been steadily declining. The exception was the Chile coached by Marcelo Bielsa, which at the beginning of the decade thrilled the imagination of the world against football. In fact, Lionel Messi’s best player status of this decade and Brazilian Neymar, who has long been considered one of the three outstanding stars (Portuguese Ronaldo is the other), have only masked this disturbing truth.

Perhaps the best example of the decline of South American football is Germany’s 7-1 humiliation by Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semi-final. Four years later, there has not been a single South American representative in Russia in the past four years. If they get away without the trophy in Qatar 2022, they will have survived five tournaments in a row without a win. For perspective, consider the fact that between World War II and 2002 never won more than one tournament.

Argentina in particular felt the pain acutely. In the past decade, the golden generation should ideally have experienced a drought that dates back to the early 1990s. The juniors Messi and Carlos Tevez won two Olympic gold medals (2004 and 2008). Argentina also won five U20 World Championships (between 1995 and 2007) and, thanks to a number of intelligent trainers, should repeat this success at the highest level.

World’s best: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the sixth time. From the Argentine perspective, the nation led by Messi had no other notable success apart from appearing in the 2014 World Cup final. – AP

But in a kind of tragedy, the senior team has dropped incredibly and the nation has been untitled for 26 years. But for the 2014 World Cup final, Argentina led by Messi had no other notable success. In the next ten years, Argentina has quite a task ahead of it: the talent pool is running out and Messi is at the end of his career. Brazil, on the other hand, can boast an incredible number of soccer players, but its problems lie in getting the incredibly talented but slightly individualistic children to take part in a common idea.

Although football has developed for the better on the pitch, there is a strong feeling that sport has lost part of its moral capital. Racism is widespread across the country, and FIFA, the world association, appears to be constantly plagued by corruption scandals. The game is full of money than ever and has grown into a billion dollar industry. This may not be a bad thing in itself, but for the dubious sources of this wealth and their concentration in the hands of very few.

The richest clubs in the respective countries have had the greatest success without exception. Bayern Munich have won seven Bundesliga titles in a row in Germany, Juventus eight consecutive Scudettos in Italy and Paris Saint-Germain six of the last seven Ligue 1 titles in France. This makes success and failure more difficult to assess. Above all, it is possible for managers with an elite team to do poorly and still win the title, and for managers with a smaller team to do extremely well and still get nowhere.

In search of success: For about two and a half years from 2016, India has advanced from 173 to number 96 under the Englishman Stephen Constantine. Since then, it has slipped out of the 100 ranks again and is considered the Qatar World Cup. The qualifying tournaments have shown that the country still has many kilometers to go before it can catch the best in Asia, let alone in the world. – Rajeev Bhatt

England is a little runaway in this regard because wealth is distributed more equitably. In the latest Forbes ranking of the richest clubs, England has nine representatives in the top 20. This may explain why four different teams have won the title in the past 10 years and even a midfielder like Everton can dream of hiring a legendary coach like Carlo Ancelotti.

Thousands of kilometers away, India’s thousand-year-old population has consumed all of this, and more so in a religious way. The generation that has seen on TV like Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have dealt with English and Spanish teams rather than their local teams.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) wanted to take advantage of this feeling when it launched the glamorous Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014 to release Indian football from the coma it had slipped into. ISL promised international appeal and attracted stars like Robert Pires and Roberto Carlos, albeit well above the mountain. But fans flocked to the stadium to take a look at their favorite stars and increase audience numbers in the first two years.

Five years after its launch, however, the jury is still unsure whether the ISL was a blessing or a curse. India tried to copy a model similar to that used in Japan in the early 1990s. Japan’s J League was a top-down model like the ISL, but unlike India, it managed to interweave the goals of the league with those of the national team. Both fed each other and by 1998 Japan had qualified for the World Cup.

But there is still no properly structured league in India with the old I-League and the emerging ISL fighting for space. A uniform line-up is only expected to take shape in 2023, leaving a generation of footballers and clubs with very little motivation to play. In 2016 Dempo FC, Salgaocar FC and Sporting Clube de Goa – three Goa clubs with a rich history – even left the I-League in protest against the lack of vision and have not returned to this day.

The nation has also lagged behind in improving mass sport. There was no youth funding until it was given the right to host the U-17 World Cup. The national leagues of the U-18, U-15 and U-13 have only emerged in the recent past.

Looking up: Kheleo, the official mascot of the FIFA U17 World Cup, is posing with the trophy. There was no youth funding until India was given the right to host the U-17 World Cup. The national leagues of the U-18, U-15 and U-13 have only emerged in the recent past. – Thulasi Kakkat

At this stage, the form of the Indian national team was at best patchy. For around two and a half years, starting in 2016, India has advanced from 173 to number 96 under the Englishman Stephen Constantine. Since then, it has slipped back by 100, and as the recent World Cup qualifiers in Qatar have shown, the country still has many miles to go before it can catch the best in Asia, let alone the world.

Quote Hanger

“I hate Tiki-Taka. Tiki-taka means passing the ball on to him without a clear intention. And it is pointless. “- Pep Guardiola on his football ideal.

“Bavaria is like the Chinese in industry. They see what others are doing and copy it so they can pursue the same plan with more money. “- Borussia Dortmund’s Jürgen Klopp about Bayern Munich.

“We didn’t want the ball because if Barcelona presses and wins the ball back, we lose our position.” I never wanted to lose position on the field, so I didn’t want us to have the ball. We gave it away. “- Jose Mourinho from Inter Milan after conquering Barcelona.

“We are still a developing nation in football. If the game is to grow, it must be with the national team. If the national team is doing well, football in the country will gain momentum. The national team should continue to be a priority, and then ISL, I-League, will benefit everyone. “- Bhaichung Bhutia on the future of Indian football.

“Who was the top scorer again? I’ve won five and I’m the top scorer again. So I can’t be sad. The Champions League should change and be called the CR7 Champions League. “- Cristiano Ronaldo won his fifth Champions League with 15 goals.

BIG EVENTS

FIFA World Cup:

2010: Spain’s winner, Netherlands runner-up

2014: Germany winner, Argentina runner-up

2018: France’s winner, Croatia second

Euro:

2012: Spain’s winner, Italy’s runner-up

2016: Portugal winner, France runner-up

Copa America:

2011: Uruguay winner, Paraguay runner-up

2015: Chile winner, Argentina runner-up

2016: Chile winner, Argentina runner-up

2019: Brazilian winner, Peru second

,

advertisement